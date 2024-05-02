Pro-Palestinian encampment continues into second day

Guardian Staff
May 2, 2024
The Gaza Solidarity Encampment on Library Walk has entered its second day of operation with no major disruptions reported. UCPD and UC San Diego administrators continue to be present at the space.

Today, May 2, protestors have continued to call for UCSD to condemn the genocide in Gaza and to withdraw ties from Israel-affliated companies as well as the Department of Defense. 

Last night, May 1, Associated Students UCSD Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion posted an information release on Instagram at 7:30 p.m. The post outlined that Student Life Assistant Vice Chancellor Patricia Mahaffey informed A.S. that UCPD would be checking student IDs at the encampment that night. The post added that those identified as UCSD students would be given a student conduct violation, and non-affiliates or students who were uncooperative would be at risk of being arrested.

However, at midnight on Thursday, while police were onsite, there were no student ID checks at the encampment, and there were no reported arrests. Meanwhile, organizers reminded students at the encampment to not share their student IDs with police. 

Mahaffey also told A.S. that the Student Initiated Access Programs and Services (SPACES) community office locks were changed in response to the encampment.

“[This leaves] Student Affirmative Action Committee orgs without a safe community space,” the post read. “The university was not transparent with the students about this change, and some student items have been locked in.” 

Many students have expressed frustration since the Chancellor’s evening announcement that the university has canceled the upcoming Sun God Festival, which was supposed to be held on Saturday, May 4. The cancellation is a result of safety concerns regarding security resources, according to the announcement made by the Office of Resource Management and Planning.

Some students have started a petition calling for UCSD to “bring back” the festival, claiming that its cancellation was not only unnecessary, but a “ploy to get the student body to end the encampment.” As of 9:20 p.m., it has gathered nearly 300 signatures. 

UCSD has put up barricades to roads surrounding the encampment, including those adjacent to Peterson Hall, Geisel Library, and Center Hall. Pedestrian access remains open.

Counter-protest activity has remained minimal. At approximately 2:00 p.m., a group of students with Israeli flags gathered on Library Walk. They stood on blocks in front of the encampment, holding up the flags near protest barriers. There were no altercations, and they left after an hour. 

Throughout the day, protestors have played music, hosted a town hall, held several prayers, and made group chants at the encampment. The demonstrators plan to peacefully protest until their demands are met.

This is a developing story and The UCSD Guardian will continue to provide updates as necessary.

