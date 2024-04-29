Headliners we should have seen at this year’s Sun God Festival

It’s just about time for UC Socially Dead’s most social event of the year, the coveted Sun God Festival. Despite its name, UC San Diego students do not let loose on Sun God Lawn, but instead rally down to RIMAC field in an ASCE-sanctioned attempt to expose students to the outdoors.

ASCE revealed via their official Instagram that rapper and producer JPEGMAFIA would be headlining the event scheduled for May 4. While this announcement sparked some excitement amongst students, others shared their confusion in the comments, with some expressing that they had never heard of this artist. This conversation really caught my attention, and made me wonder, who do UCSD students really want to see? And, like every other thought I have, I just had to write it down and share with the masses.

Here, I present some equally talented artists who would have really made a name for themselves as a Sun God headliner:

Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole

Ah yes, my guys, though they’re known to most as “The Big Three.” Lately, there’s been some discourse on who is the true leader of modern rap, with the main contenders being narrowed down to Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole. If you’ve heard Lamar’s feature on Future and Metro Boomin’s new song “Like That,” then you understand why this trio would make for an unforgettable festival. Nothing screams entertainment like three men in their thirties battling out their differences on the stage. Drake and J. Cole’s most recent “It’s All a Blur” tour confirms that the two are ready for a stage debut together at Sun God. As Lamar has previously headlined the festival in 2013, I’m certain he is more than a good fit for this year’s trio performance. This year, UCSD students can truly witness hip-hop greatness, and crown the genuine king of rap.

Plus, this event would make for some great exposure for Drake, though I’m not sure he needs any more than he’s already had in the past year.

JoJo Siwa

What she said is true: Karma’s a bitch, and it’s going to bite UCSD in the ass for denying its students the enlightening experience of watching JoJo Siwa perform on stage. You are sorely missing out if you are unaware of the buzz surrounding Siwa nowadays. The former Dance Moms-Bow-Wearing-High-Pony-Guru has put down the sashay and has unfortunately picked up a microphone. Unless you’re one of her exes, you would not want to miss the potential this headline show could have. Not only has Siwa made a name for herself recently, but she’s also 20 years old, which is the perfect age to resonate with college students. Past Sun God headliners have typically been rap or R&B artists; why not switch it up to recycled pop this year? In fact, no one has made this dramatic of a change before, so this is the perfect opportunity for UCSD to show that they have more to offer than lo-fi beats.

BTS

I think this option is unarguably the most realistic and attainable option for a Sun God headliner. What happened, ASCE? If you’ve been out of the loop recently, then you should know that this hit K-Pop boy group took the term “BTS Army” a bit too literally. To that I say, has a little speed bump ever stopped someone before? A little mandatory military service may seem like an unavoidable barrier, but this time, have some trust. What better place for BTS to reunite post-hiatus than a public university in the United States? This headliner would be a sure way to drag UCSD students out of their dorms for a change. Not only would BTS offer amazing entertainment for the students, but they would also help boost their immune systems, one dose of Vitamin D at a time. If you’re looking for a “Dynamite” experience, help petition for this no-brainer of a headliner.

There you have it, folks. Although I have full trust in ACSE to put on a spectacular show, it is only fair for me to have more trust in myself. If you have any more suggestions, please refrain from sharing them! There can only be one of us.

Image used with content from WWD.com