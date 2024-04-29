Triton TV’s 2024 Student Film Festival

Byline photo of Thomas Murphy
Thomas Murphy, Co-Webmaster and Associate Photo Editor
Apr 29, 2024
Triton TV’s 2024 Student Film Festival
Photo by Thomas Murphy/ UCSD Guardian

On April 20 and 21 in the Price Center Theatre, TTV’s 2024 Student Film Festival screened student films spanning multiple genres across three categories: narrative, experimental, and documentary. The first day saw the narrative and documentary screenings in addition to a Q&A session held with Michelle MacLaren, a well-known producer and director for her work on Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad, whose words of advice for UCSD’s student filmmakers about the inner workings of Hollywood were much appreciated. There was also a filmmakers’ social held by Canon and George’s Camera, allowing everyone to experiment with high-quality cinema cameras and other mirrorless offerings.

The winner for Best Narrative was “Look for Me” by Rik van Hoorn. “Three Ponchos” by Ian Guzman won Best Experimental. “Smoke Signals” by James DeLisio won Best Documentary.

The award for Best Picture was presented to Karen Karolina for her film “As Above, So Below.”

Film+Festival+Photo+Cred+Tommy+Murphy4
Gallery16 Photos
Photo by Thomas Murphy
James DeLisio holding up his award for “Smoke Signals.”
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Thomas Murphy
Thomas Murphy, Co-Webmaster & Associate Photo Editor
I work on the website and take-a the pretty pictures
More to Discover
More in Photo Essays
Bloom Bash 2024
Bloom Bash 2024
Photo Essay: Battle of the Bands 2024
Photo Essay: Battle of the Bands 2024
Photo Essay: Horizon 2024
Photo Essay: Horizon 2024
Photo Essay: Walkout for Palestine
Photo Essay: Walkout for Palestine
Swings damaged by the storm.
Photo Essay: The state of homelessness: Examining criminalization and inaction by local government
Photo Essay: Fly a Kite for Palestine
Photo Essay: Fly a Kite for Palestine
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$210
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists at University of California, San Diego. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment, keep printing our papers, and cover our annual website hosting costs.

The UCSD Guardian

The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The UCSD Guardian
$210
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All The UCSD Guardian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *