Triton TV’s 2024 Student Film Festival

On April 20 and 21 in the Price Center Theatre, TTV’s 2024 Student Film Festival screened student films spanning multiple genres across three categories: narrative, experimental, and documentary. The first day saw the narrative and documentary screenings in addition to a Q&A session held with Michelle MacLaren, a well-known producer and director for her work on Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad, whose words of advice for UCSD’s student filmmakers about the inner workings of Hollywood were much appreciated. There was also a filmmakers’ social held by Canon and George’s Camera, allowing everyone to experiment with high-quality cinema cameras and other mirrorless offerings.

The winner for Best Narrative was “Look for Me” by Rik van Hoorn. “Three Ponchos” by Ian Guzman won Best Experimental. “Smoke Signals” by James DeLisio won Best Documentary.

The award for Best Picture was presented to Karen Karolina for her film “As Above, So Below.”