College Council presidents issue statement supporting students’ rights to free speech

Last night, May 1, student leaders from five of UC San Diego’s college councils wrote and co-signed a statement in support of students’ right to free speech on campus following the Gaza Solidarity Encampment established earlier that day. The statement urges UCSD administrators “to not pursue student conduct violations against UC San Diego students peacefully protesting,” specifically addressing Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Alysson Satterlund, and Assistant Vice Chancellor of Student Life Patricia Mahaffey.

Earlier that night, administrators had informed A.S. that UCPD would conduct student ID checks at the encampment, providing UCSD students with student conduct violations and arresting non-affiliates or students refusing to provide identification. As of this afternoon, May 2, no ID checks or arrests have been reported.

The statement’s signatories were Earl Warren College President Kiera Hasan, Eleanor Roosevelt College President Rick Mandal, Revelle College President Anna McSorley, John Muir College President Ariana Esparza, and Thurgood Marshall College Chair Melia Movsesian. As for Sixth, Seventh, and Eighth Colleges, according to Mandal, the ways in which “the other college councils, particularly, the newer numbered ones, are constructed” restrict their abilities to respond.

“Once we saw the violence enacted to our fellow students at universities abroad and given the University’s recent history of not being student-centered, we knew that it was only a matter of time before something like that was proposed here at the University,” Mandal said to The UCSD Guardian. “It shows our constituents that their actions are not going unnoticed. It shows that those with power, albeit limited, are committed to those who need their power the most: students.

The statement emphasized the importance of student protests, mentioning the 1980s movement to divest from South Africa apartheid.

“Educational institutions should protect and encourage freedom of speech and civic engagement—they should recognize extraordinary circumstances and remove systemic barriers to these activities,” the statement read.

Included was a section that highlighted the individual colleges’ mottos and questioned how the university would be able to maintain these values if student violations were issued and those in the encampment were punished.

“Again, we call on the UC San Diego Administration to not charge students for peacefully protesting,” the statement concluded. “Let us learn from our past and take this opportunity to listen to student concerns and protect our right to free speech.”

“What I want students to take away from this is that you have the right to take up space and demand change,” McSorely told The Guardian. “The UCSD administration tries to discourage protests and activism, but all of the colleges are founded on activism in some way and it’s important to remember that.”