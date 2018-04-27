Roy Wood$ Replaces BlackBear as Sun God Headliner Amidst Medical Emergency

After much speculation surrounding whether or not BlackBear would still headline this year’s Sun God Festival, Associated Students, Concert & Events (ASCE) announced on their Facebook page this afternoon that Roy Wood$ would replace the artist as this year’s headliner.

This past week BlackBear posted on his Instagram story that he was unsure if he would be able to make it to a show in Knoxville, Tennessee and San Diego due to “having pancreas attacks out of nowhere”. With such recent posts, UC San Diego students were left wondering if the artist would still headline the festival. ASCE made no mention of BlackBear pulling out from the lineup until today, were they stated on their page that the artist would not be available due to “extenuating circumstances.”

BlackBear apologized in his Instagram story for not being able to make his set performances, however, UCSD ASCE replaced him with Canadian rapper Roy Wood$.

Wood$ is set to perform at 4:45 p.m. at Sun God stage.