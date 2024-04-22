Bloom Bash 2024

Thomas Murphy, Co-Webmaster & Associate Photo Editor
Apr 22, 2024
Bloom Bash 2024
A.S. Concerts & Events held the Bloom Bash on April 19. The event consisted of a battle between five student bands in which the winner would earn the right to perform at the Sun God Festival on May 4. Alegrías opened the event, wowing the crowd with their unique style centered around the cello. The Jambalayas followed; their highlights were a great rendition of Elton John’s “Benny and the Jets,” a John Lennon cosplayer on the electric guitar, and a surprise trombone solo. Next was Part-Time Music, whose singer was unfortunately out sick. This gave two backup singers the chance to wow the crowd with “… only 20 minutes of prep time!” Triple Point came out guns blazing with multiple covers of beloved songs, of which my favorites were “Sunday Morning” by Maroon 5 and “From The Start” by Laufey. Closing out the night were The Arkangels, who brought a ton of energy to the stage and showcased their newly released single “Our Side.” Triple Point won the Bloom Bash by audience vote.

Thomas Murphy
Thomas Murphy, Co-Webmaster & Associate Photo Editor
I work on the website and take-a the pretty pictures
