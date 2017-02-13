Letter to the Editor: Kevin Lourens

To The Editor:

Counties all across California are acting swiftly and decisively to accelerate their transition to clean energy. On Feb. 15, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will have an opportunity to make the right choice for our environment and our local economy by voting to move ahead with a Community Choice Energy Feasibility Study.

Community Choice Energy is a tool that is increasingly gaining favor in the statewide effort to increase energy independence while slashing our carbon footprint. It works by allowing government to buy electrical power on behalf of its residents while the existing utility continues to maintain the grid. Community Choice can offer a higher percentage of renewable energy in electricity service at prices competitive with the investor-owned utility. Among other benefits, Community Choice creates local jobs, boosts local economic development, controls energy costs for residents and helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Residents in Sonoma have saved over $62 million cumulatively since Community Choice went live there in 2014. Meanwhile in Marin County, Community Choice has sparked the development of numerous local energy projects while keeping costs low.

San Diego residents deserve the same benefits as our counterparts across the state. The Board of Supervisors should vote yes to leaving the possibility of Community Choice open for San Diego county.

Sincerely,

Kevin Lourens

Revelle College, 2017

Environmental Systems Department