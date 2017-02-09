Black History Month Events at UC San Diego

Presented by African and African-American Studies Research Center Director Bennetta Jules Rosette, a series of events in observance of Black History Month will be taking place on campus over the next couple of weeks.

View the list below for the time and place of each event:

February 9

“Challenging the Crisis in Black Education: Lessons Learned from the Preuss School, UCSD” by Professor Emeritus of Sociology Hugh B. Mehan. Social Science Building #101, 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

February 16

“Agents of Change,” a film by Frank Dawson and Abby Ginzberg with a panel discussion led by Professor Ivan Evans, Provost of Eleanor Roosevelt College. Social Science Building #101, 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

February 23

“Afro-Caribbean Dance & Drumming Workshop,” with Gene Perry. Social Science Building #101, 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

February 24

“Art Power! in Collaboration with the African and African-American Studies Research Center.” Afro-Brazilian Jazz Concert with Thalma and Laercio de Freitas. The Loft, 8:00 p.m.

February 25

“Black History Month Brunch.” Price Center West Ballroom, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.