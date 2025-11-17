Yarn that’s yours: Chiquitita Yarn Shop’s new Price Center vending machine

In UC San Diego’s bustling Price Center, students can now buy yarn as easily as a snack, thanks to art history Ph.D. candidate Andy Chavarin. Charavin recently installed a knitting-themed vending machine called Chiquitita Yarn Shop, located right next to Tapioca Express on the first floor of Price Center. The project is rooted in her love of crafts, culture, and community and draws on the Indigenous traditions she studies.

Chavarin first began thinking about Chiquitita Yarn Shop while balancing the demands of her research and her need for a creative outlet. Her research focuses on Indigenous cultures across the Americas, and she said her academic work inspired her to celebrate traditional arts through hands-on creativity.

“Many of these cultures have really ancient traditions related to knitting,” she said. “Researching those crafts and arts — I am just in love.”

Knitting had always been a grounding practice for her. As she spent more time studying how the textile and craft traditions of Indigenous communities carry meaning across generations, the idea of bringing a small, accessible yarn source to campus started to take shape.

To bring the idea to life, Chavarin used her own savings to cover the cost of the project. Chiquitita Yarn Shop offers affordable yarns in a range of colors.

“I have chosen yarns that are all natural fibers and in colors that I think are more attractive,” she said. “Hopefully, students like it.”

The name Chiquitita reflects Chavarin’s sense of humor and affection for the project. She chose it as a nod to the ABBA song “Chiquitita” and because the Spanish word means “very small” — a fitting name for her compact yarn shop.

Knitting has been a lifelong companion for Chavarin, who first learned the craft at 9 years old from her grandmother and mother. She describes it as “a soothing escape” that provides both focus and comfort.

“Knitting is usually taught within families,” she said. “It gives you a sense of self-accomplishment.”

Beyond personal relaxation, Chavarin hopes the project will spark a shared creative space at UCSD. She wants students to have easier access to materials and to discover the connections that often form around knitting.

“When you knit something with your friends, and then you wear it, it feels like you have the hug of that person,” she said.

Chavarin plans to keep the vending machine in Price Center for at least the duration of her Ph.D. program — around two to three years — and is open to expanding it if there is student interest. For now, she focuses on maintaining the shop and seeing how the campus community responds.

To Chavarin, Chiquitita Yarn Shop is ultimately about the inspiration it may spark in others:

“Creating community around this very ancient craft is something that, for me, is really valuable.”