What I learned from dining with a former Indonesian ambassador

If you find it easy to worry about the future like I do, then you are also likely familiar with the decision paralysis of being presented with so many options and somehow so little time. In my desperation, I have been searching for advice everywhere — most recently, it came in the form of an event invite from UC San Diego’s International Studies Program.

On Nov. 4, I attended a lunch discussion hosted by the School of Global Policy and Strategy with Global Leadership Fellow Dino Patti Djalal, who served as Indonesia’s ambassador to the U.S. from 2010 to 2013. Whether you are considering a future in international relations, set on engineering, or have no clue what you want to do after you graduate, the former Indonesian ambassador offered versatile advice that can apply to any career path you desire. Here is the advice that resonated most with me:

1. It is okay to start small!

As someone who feels like they are running out of time, the internal pressure to find success right after graduation weighs heavily on my mind. One scroll on social media — or worse, LinkedIn — sends me into spirals of comparison, feeling like I can never do enough. Each new school year feels like a ticking time bomb to carry out a perfectly curated plan: to have a high-paying job lined up, be financially independent, and have a life pulled together right out of university.

But Djalal is here to tell you that it is okay to not have that: We all start somewhere. Straight out of high school, Djalal got his first job as a dishwasher at the Washington embassy — the same building where he later became the Indonesian ambassador to the U.S. Djalal’s story shows the importance of taking that first step: showing up. Who would have thought that being a dishwasher in an embassy would lead to becoming an international ambassador? His passion for foreign policy ultimately fueled him as he worked his way to the top.

No matter what kind of step you take, any progress is still progress. Never be too afraid to build your way up from the very bottom. That titan of industry you look up to probably didn’t start at the top; they worked their way up until they achieved their goals — and so can you.

2. Success does not always stem from raw talent.

Sometimes, I feel so intimidated by my peers that I succumb to my own anxiety. I feel like I can’t even see my own potential, much less fulfill it. Djalal offers a different perspective — he views this environment as an opportunity for success. He drew parallels to his upbringing among his siblings, who were much smarter and more capable than he was. It was his determination and work ethic that pushed him ahead of others and allowed him to succeed. When he believed he was a bad writer, he spent extra hours reading at night and continuously strove to write more. He pushed himself until he reached a flow state, eventually publishing 11 books on topics ranging from leadership to Indonesian foreign policy.

Djalal encourages us to look at our peers not as enemies or competition, but as additional learning opportunities. He fueled his curiosity by learning as much as he could from those around him. It is important to recognize that it is not always innate talent and skill that drive success, but also the talent and skill that grow out of curiosity and ambition.

3. Do not do things out of fear of how others may perceive you.

I often allow other people’s perceptions of me to influence my decisions. Djalal faced many challenges as the former Indonesian ambassador, including the handling of sensitive international disagreements. He shared a crucial lesson: Never let the fear of other people’s judgements stop you from doing what you believe is best. Not everyone will agree with you all of the time, and it is completely fine to defend the truth and stand firm in your own beliefs, even if you stand alone.

Whether it be with your friends or superiors, do not act out of fear of other people’s perceptions of you. Following traditional career paths or selecting a specific field of study is often influenced by societal pressures. But is it worth following this path if it comes at the cost of your own happiness? Allowing fear to control you will only undermine your potential; your strength lies in your authenticity.

I hope these lessons help to alleviate some of the doubts you may have about the future. This lunch definitely served as a reminder that it’s important to slow down, as success doesn’t happen overnight. Success is not a race against time or against others; rather, it is a race against your past self. Whatever career path you choose, trust in your ability and passions to carve out your own future.