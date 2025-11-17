The best off-campus study crawl for finals

With finals season coming up, the idea of doing an off-campus cafe study sesh is enticing, but oftentimes, the abysmal drink options, lack of outlets, and early closing times make Geisel Library the only place where you feel you can really lock in.

As a fourth-year student, I’ve been in this situation numerous times. Through much trial and error — and a good number of watery coffees — I’ve learned how to enjoy the experience of studying in cafes without sacrificing my productivity, and I’m here to share my wisdom. With this guide, you can ace your exams all while exploring new places in San Diego.

This four-stop study crawl takes place in North Park, one of my favorite areas in San Diego. Just a 25-minute drive from campus, or alternatively, a 39-minute ride on the Blue Line trolley followed by a 29-minute ride on the Route 3 bus, the area has delicious bites and unique shops at every turn. Each location offers different specialties, whether you’re craving a peaceful space to focus or one that facilitates creativity — but are all vetted for Wi-Fi and outlets. Follow along to find your flow state off campus!

Marta — Best cafe to lock in for big exams or projects

Hours: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Pros: Peaceful ambience and ample outdoor and indoor seating

Cons: Closes earlier in the day and has a smaller drink menu

Our first stop of the study crawl is Marta: a warm, distraction-free cafe. Got that cumulative math midterm or a brutally long in-class essay coming up? Marta offers you little to no environmental distraction in its warm, minimalistic space with ample seating and wide, sturdy tables — perfect for if you need your entire Apple ecosystem to study or depend on 20 different highlighters to dissect your notes.

The large windows let in generous natural lighting, creating a serene ambience. Consistent with the peaceful setting, Marta’s indie-pop background music fills the space without taking away your attention. Its menu offers classic coffee options, tea, and other fun drinks like cranberry matcha lattes and Mexican hot chocolate. If all the studying is making you hungry, Marta has a decent selection of sweet and savory pastries. I speak from personal experience when I say that the ham and cheese croissant is the perfect snack to pair with studying to curb your appetite without sending you into a food coma.

Moniker General Outpost — Best cafe for a chill, caffeinated study session

Hours: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Pros: Cozy, open space with many drink and food options

Cons: The Wi-Fi is a bit slow, enough to work a Google Doc but expect some delays

A six-minute drive or a 16-minute ride on the Route 2 bus from Marta will take you to Moniker General Outpost, our second destination of the day. Moniker is a cozy cafe with a homey atmosphere. Once you go through the garage door entrance, pick a seat from the wide variety of benches or hightables. The open entrance expands the working space, letting fresh air in to relax your mind. The ambient lighting and the soft pop music work together to cultivate a snug workspace.

Moniker is your ideal cafe if you want an extensive menu. It has special signature drinks, 11 coffee choices, 10 kinds of tea including matcha and chai, food options that range from an acai bowl to pastries and sandwiches, and even a seasonal fall menu. It also has a grab-and-go drink section with sodas, juices and other drinks like kombucha or beer. An added bonus is that Moniker is a pet-friendly cafe, so it’s also the purr-fect place to make a new furry friend and chat with others. Cozy up on the couch and hit the books!

Intermission: Study break!

It’s about that time in the day when your motivation for studying starts to wear thin and you can’t seem to tear yourself off Instagram Reels. Experiencing this all too familiar feeling? On the way to our next destination, Lovesong Coffee + Market, give your brain a break and explore the area.

During the six-minute walk from Moniker to Lovesong, keep an eye out for these stores: Day to Day Vintage, Figment, and Verbatim Books. There, you can look through vintage clothes, find cute knickknacks, and discover your next read. If you want to hold off the instant gratification, save these spots for later and come back for a reward once you’ve finished your finals!

Lovesong Coffee + Market — Best space to create and collaborate

Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Pros: Creative space with an artsy decor and fun drink options

Cons: Bright lights that may be overwhelming

Now that you’re rejuvenated, you’ve made it to our third spot, Lovesong Coffee + Market. If you’re done covering heavy material and you’re ready to pivot to creative endeavors for your art or film studio classes, you’re at the right place! The setting and layout of this cafe all work together to cultivate a vibrant atmosphere, perfect for sparking inspiration and artistic whims. The unique decor serves as a catalyst for imaginative work as the plants fill the room with color while the energetic pop music allows your brain to have a bit of fun. You will find groups of people conversing and working together in Lovesong — a testament to the cafe’s inviting, collaborative atmosphere.

As its name suggests, there’s a mini market right by the entrance, offering drinks and small bites like on-the-go snacks as well as artisanal lip balms and candles. On top of that, it has a curious matcha selection featuring drinks like the Twisted Sister, which contains caramelized fig and fresh rosemary, and Maui Babe, which has pineapple, rum-infused maple and coconut, solidifying this place as the fun stop of our crawl.

Nómade — Best place for late night work and deep conversations

Hours: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Pros: Has good music, open late, and offers delicious bites

Cons: Music and lively conversations might make it hard to focus.

It’s getting late, but you still have some work left and can’t seem to control the volume of your growling stomach. Fret not, as you have arrived at our final destination of the crawl: Nómade. In the early hours, Nómade serves coffee and breakfast with a side of a relaxed, daytime ambience. As the night rolls in and the lights dim, the atmosphere turns lively as people trickle in for spirits and delicious tapas. Here, you can get some work done while listening to the dynamic sound of neo-soul and R&B records playing in the background.

To satiate your hunger, I recommend the crispy rice and the patatas bravas. The savory depth of the patatas bravas and the addictive texture of the crispy rice will replenish your soul and take your mind off of the stress of finals. If you’re finishing up and want to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of Nómade, call up a friend, order some mains to share, and get lost in conversation.

Congratulations! You have successfully made it to the end of the study crawl. If you want to reward yourself, walk a few minutes from Nómade to An’s Dry Cleaning and get yourself a hearty serving from the #1 ice cream parlor in the nation!

Now, you can head back home with a fulfilled spirit and stomach, knowing you have completed a productive day — happy studying!