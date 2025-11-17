Personality quiz: Which Balboa Park museum should you visit?

Are you in need of a fun but thought-provoking activity for your Saturday afternoon? Look no further — the wide range of museums in Balboa Park can be a whole day’s worth of activities. The rolling hills of Balboa are the perfect way to explore San Diego, get in those 10,000 steps, and create lasting memories you’ll be reminded of every time you glance at your latest gift store-find hanging on your pinboard. But with 18 museums in the park, how can you know which one is best for you?

This personality quiz will guide you to your perfect museum experience. So, grab your friends or your special someone and let Balboa Park sweep you away into the world of art, history, science, and culture!

Which dessert speaks to you the most? Banana sundae with every topping imaginable Just a simple scoop of vanilla ice cream A homebaked pie Not a big fan of desserts Sugar cookies with sprinkles and frosting Which TV channel did you watch most as a kid? Disney Channel Nickelodeon PBS Kids Cartoon Network Disney XD Which Spotify “daylist” title suits you best? Indie lovecore angst Sunday night Alternative r&b afrofuturism Wednesday evening Power ballad uplifting Monday morning Paranormal dark cabaret Friday evening Wild & Free dub techno glitchy Tuesday afternoon What are your ideal summer break plans? Studying abroad in a new city Living the corporate life with a Wallstreet internship Visiting your hometown and volunteering for a local cause Going on a road trip across the country Hiking and camping up California’s mountain ranges What’s your dream house? Studio apartment in a big city Townhome in San Francisco with a Golden Gate view from your bay window Beachside villa in San Diego Victorian mansion Country estate in southern France Which class would you like to take as an elective? POLI 125E: The Politics of Conservation in Developing Countries HIEU 120: The Renaissance in Italy COMM 118C: Comic Books as a Cultural Form VIS 121B: Church and Mosque: Medieval Art and Architecture between Christianity and Islam SIO 104: Paleobiology & History of Life

Scoring guidelines:

Each letter answer is correlated with a number. Add up your points and check your results!

A = 1

B = 2

C = 3

D = 4

E = 5

Results:

6-10 = Mingei International Museum

Immerse yourself in folk stories and the craftsmanship of cultures all over the world! The Mingei International Museum hopes to connect people across all origins and time periods. The museum’s namesake, “mingei,” was coined by the Japanese philosopher Soetsu Yanagi to describe what he called the “art of the people.” Head on over from Tuesday to Sunday, and enjoy various exhibits for the discounted student price of $10! Or, on the third Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the museum is free to all visitors.

11-16 = Museum of Photographic Arts

Thought-provoking photos and multi-media exhibits fill the halls of the Museum of Photographic Arts. This center is perfect for anyone who wants to take a second for introspection while surrounded by the ambience of mid-century film and photography. Take a gander at the museum’s vibrant collection from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. on Thursday to Sunday, and enjoy free admission courtesy of your student status!

17-21 = San Diego History Center

Civic history, local art, and the future of San Diego are spread all throughout the San Diego History Center. If you’re looking to understand more about our college home or are a San Diego local who loves this city, this museum is just your vibe. The SDHC is committed to enriching visitors Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission for all!

22-26 = Timken Museum of Art

The creative spirit of European, Russian, and American classical art is captured in this small building. Spend an afternoon strolling through the collection of painted masterpieces from centuries ago and take home a postcard or a magnet of your favorites on your way out. On Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy Timken and its subtle ambience for free!

27-30 = San Diego Natural History Museum

Learn about the fascinating mysteries of the natural world and see a few paleolithic fossils while you’re at it! The San Diego Natural History Museum, or The Nat, is the perfect place to let your adventurous spirit out. Every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., for just $20 ($10 from now until Nov. 19, due to construction), you can learn more about its mission to preserve nature and science while interacting with its various exhibits, activities, and shows!

Make sure you bring your student ID to each museum to secure your student discount! Additionally, as part of the Museums for All initiative, all those who present a SNAP or EBT card will be granted free admission to all museums in the park!