How to craft the best fall wardrobe

San Diego might not have classic signs of fall — leaves changing colors or that crisp, cool feeling that fills the air — but we do have one telltale sign that the season is finally changing: the resurgence of fall fashion.

Crafting the perfect fall closet is no easy task. It’s a skill that requires time, artistic vision, and quite a few successful shopping trips. The first step: assembling a solid foundation of fall staples and basics. That’s where we come in; this list will help you determine what pieces to look for, what vibe to channel, and ultimately, how to curate the perfect fall outfit.

The Twilight Diaries: Fall’s it girls

When it comes to fall fashion inspo, no one does it better than our vampire icons — Bella Swan and Elena Gilbert. If you’re trying to score your own mysterious immortal heartthrob — let’s be real, who isn’t? — pull inspiration from Bella and Elena’s signature wardrobes. The key element: low rise bootcut jeans. Consider opting for a darker wash, a deep indigo that’ll be sure to match with the earthy tones of Forks or Mystic Falls. Not only are these jeans a timeless classic and pop culture staple, but they’re also incredibly versatile and go with plenty of fall basics. It’s the kind of piece that works with everything — henley tops, corduroy jackets, cable knit sweaters, fitted zip-up hoodies — the possibilities are endless. Hollister offers a range of different colors and styles; you’re sure to find something you love! If adopting the fall aesthetic teaches us anything, it’s that we must remember the simple things: the effortless magic of a pair of bootcut jeans and low-top Converse.

Embrace your inner grandpa

When I think of fall, I think of sweaters. From turtlenecks to cable knits, the goal is to look put together with a touch of grandpa flair. If you search “fall sweater,” “vintage sweater,” or “grandpa sweater” on Pinterest, you’ll find plenty of outfit inspo and surely see our vision. Maybe you prefer an oversized cable knit look or a more fitted v-neck with a white lace tank underneath. There really is no right or wrong. Consider pairing with jeans, corduroy pants, or a denim skirt to upstyle your look. Or opt for a more laid back, comfy outfit paired with leggings or sweats to highlight your cozy pullover. If your wardrobe is nothing but crickets in the sweater department, no worries; it’s really easy to build your collection. Check out the wide array of San Diego’s thrift stores to start. You’ll find lots of affordable options and maybe even those one-of-a-kind pieces that truly pull together an outfit. Get ready to sip your nightly tea, snore louder than you thought humanly possible, and doze off in your recliner with the TV still blaring.

Taylor Swift named her song ‘cardigan’ for a reason

A button-up cardigan really is powerful; why else would Taylor Swift have made an entire song about it? Maybe you’ve noticed, but cardigans never go out of style — get it? “1989,” anyone? But seriously, winter, spring, summer, or fall, cardigans are always a yes! They’re versatile and suitable for warm or cool weather, so what’s not to love? Shoot for incorporating a variety of fall colors to up your cardigan game: brown, black, olive green, navy blue, burgundy, or red. For the ultimate cardigan hunt, consider thrifting locally, browsing online at ThredUp, or checking out Old Navy and H&M. Paired with a fitted tee, tank, or long sleeve, cardigans are the perfect on-the-go piece — especially since the fall weather is so unpredictable. Wear your cardigan buttoned up, open, or over the shoulders to maximize your look.

Slay the boots house down

These boots were made for more than just walking — they elevate just about any outfit they’re paired with. Yeah, any tennis shoe might be able to finish a look, but only boots can make it feel truly complete in the fall. If you’re concerned that boots might not match your personal style, don’t fret! Every fashion type has its boot. Pair a corduroy skirt with light brown knee-high boots to channel Christian Girl Autumn, or some Doc Martens with denim if a fall grunge is more your vibe. Whether you’re the type to cozy up with a pumpkin spice latte in UGG Ultra Minis or rock tall leather Steve Maddens on a Halloween night out, there’s a diverse range of boots that are sure to get you through the demands of the season.

Scarfing it up

Both functional and fashionable, the humble scarf adds that extra bit of warmth and splash of color that your wardrobe may lack. The accessory is the perfect fix-it for when San Diego’s abysmal weather is too warm to warrant another sweater but too chilly to go out as you are. Adding a scarf can also change the entire vibe of an outfit. For instance, a thick woolen scarf over a leather jacket instantly brings you to a level of “mysterious love interest” that’s only ever seen in everyone’s fall comfort TV shows. If you’re really not feeling the chill — considering the weather app frequently reports a sunny 75 degrees in the middle of November — I suggest throwing a vibrant skinny scarf over your shoulders! The thin fabric is light enough to keep you cool but still incorporates the season into your style. If you’re feeling especially creative, the scarf can also be used to add dimension by tying it around your purse or even as a belt. Remember, the clothes you wear are merely a component of your wardrobe — the accessories you match them with are where the fall magic really takes place.

Nature as your color palette

Now, for the real fall atmosphere: Take anything from this list and make it brown. After all, what’s more autumn-esque than matching the color of the leaves? Granted, people typically envision autumn leaves as shades of reds, oranges, and yellows, but we live in San Diego. We’ve gotta make do with the dead leaves that we’ve been dealt. Having color inspo makes clothes shopping exponentially more enjoyable by narrowing down the overwhelming options, and brown is the perfect color to take inspo from. It’s a neutral color, pairing well with just about anything else you already own. If you’re too scared to commit to buying full brown pieces, you can incorporate browns through accessories! Brown belts, brown shoes, brown bags — brown is definitely the color of the season.

Hopefully the items on this list become as essential for your fall wardrobe as they are for ours. At the same time, with the harsh demands of coming back to school, we understand that not everyone has the room in their schedules to revamp their closets. Fall is the best season to keep it cozy with hoodies and sweatpants, as their simplicity allows more time for acing midterms and fighting the campus-wide frat flu.

The most important fall fashion essentials are what’s essential to you. As long as you’re sipping on a pumpkin-flavored beverage and enjoying butternut squash snacks, any outfit is perfect to ring in the new season.