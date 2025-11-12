Long Reads and Pleasant Rants: ‘The Strength of the Few’

Editor’s note: The writer received an advanced reader copy of ‘The Strength of the Few’ from Saga Press. This review presumes familiarity with ‘The Will of the Many’ but does not contain spoilers.

“The Strength of the Few” is, hands down, “the” fantasy book of the year: ambitious, unputdownable, and profound. This sequel to the sensational “The Will of the Many” cements James Islington as one of modern fantasy’s most innovative writers. He effortlessly overcomes the pressure of following up a hit with the second chapter of his Roman-inspired epic, delivering a story as expansive as it is thrilling.

Islington threw himself, his readers, and his characters a heavy gauntlet with the ending of “The Will of the Many” — a cliffhanger so jaw-dropping that it rivals the death of Dumbledore. He wastes no time in picking up on its heels in “The Strength of the Few,” thrusting you back on the edge of the cliff where its reluctant hero hangs.

In the aftermath of an academic competition gone fatally wrong, Vis Telimus seeks justice for his friends and the truth of the world, no matter how many bodies must fall to unearth it. Every choice he makes to gain power and unveil the truth is a stab in the back of his former self — a boy who swore to never bend to the society that killed his family.

At its best and its worst, “The Strength of the Few” is an admirably large balancing act — one whose success will be a hot center of discussion among readers. Islington doesn’t hesitate to swiftly expand the world of the Hierarchy while giving it the necessary space to load in on a glorious scale. He tastefully scaffolds the worldbuilding with pickings of mythology from Egyptian, Celtic, and, of course, Roman traditions. The result is a rich sandbox in which Islington ultimately tests the limits of his character arcs and magic system.

“The Strength of the Few” is a study in character studies, even more so than its predecessor. Indeed, Islington confronts, challenges, and sculpts his characters in ways that break the fantasy mold. Beyond the cheeky choice to have Vis lose his dominant arm — a wonderfully unsubtle rebuke to readers who labeled him a Mary Sue — Islington dissects Vis down to the core, breaks him, and forges him anew. His arc sheds its treasure trove of tropes like a cocoon, emerging far more novel and compelling than his magic school days ever were.

In “The Will of the Many,” Vis is ruthlessly headstrong, content with letting grief and anger steer his decisions. For as long as Vis has known the magic system of Will, he has seen it as a force of violence — one that the Hierarchy wields to subdue and silence voices of reason. In “The Strength of the Few,” the boundaries of Will blur and expand; in turn, Vis’ convictions and worldview change dramatically as his understanding deepens.

Yet, alongside these mind-bending events, Islington threads themes of loss and healing, putting Vis face-to-face with trauma he cannot ignore and making space for him to properly process and grieve. And just when Islington has you comfortable in this closure, the book’s ending subverts Vis’ growth arc entirely, leaving you with one thought: “What the hell happens now?”

Islington’s prose is decisive, devastating, and endlessly quotable. His characters offer a wellspring of wisdom in ways that don’t undermine the believability or magic of the story. The bold plot choices and deliberate ploys aren’t perfect, but Islington, as honest as he is unpredictable, never dives into anything halfheartedly. As a dedicated fan, I trusted Islington the whole bloody way through — and it paid off, and then some.

Fantasy, both classic and modern, has always been concerned with the question of destiny, the dichotomy between a preordained life path and the free will to walk away. But what if life dealt you multiple hands? How far in one direction could you stray until you split or become someone entirely new? Who were you before, and who are you now? Don’t read “The Strength of the Few” for answers — where’s the fun in that? — but read it because it dares to throw these questions at readers only hungry for answers.

“The Strength of the Few” won’t charm you to Vis, his struggles, or the multiplicity of his destiny. Islington is fully committed to exploring Vis’ character on his own terms without pandering to fan or critic expectations, as an author shouldn’t. “The Will of the Many” ends with Vis in isolation; “The Strength of the Few,” in contrast, hones in on companionship and what we would sacrifice to save it. I cannot wait to see how Islington continues to push Vis and his readers in the next installment.

Rating: 4.5/5 stars