In conversation with Priya Krishna: How to make your mark as a foodie

Calling all foodies: Have you ever wondered how you could break into the food industry and create a legendary name for yourself? On Thursday, Nov. 6, we found out for ourselves at UC San Diego ArtPower’s event featuring esteemed food reporter Priya Krishna. Krishna recounted her intricate relationship with food in the context of her cultural identity, career journey, and broader sociocultural issues. After hearing from Krishna on her personal journey in the industry, we gathered advice for all the foodies of UCSD who want to know what it takes to make it.

Remembering where it all started

Krishna was raised in Dallas, Texas, in an Indian American household. Despite her mother’s busy day job as a software developer, she’d always come home, listen to ABBA, tastefully sip some wine, and craft meals mingling Indian spices with classic American ingredients. While Krishna’s mother did not teach her to cook, she was always curious about the magic of the kitchen — an interest that would eventually blossom into a full blown career years down the line.

Krishna began to widen her culinary horizons in college. To some, the dining hall was simply a place of sustenance and nothing more. To Krishna, it was a culinary portal to unknown flavors — a playground for the palate. She quickly became enamored with new dishes like Italian wedding soup, treating mealtimes as a chance to explore and learn. Just like how Krishna got her start in her college dining hall, UCSD students ought to take advantage of the medley of cultures offered at the University’s plethora of eateries. Within minutes from their dorm or classroom, students can try bits of Japanese albacore nigiri or indulge in a hearty bowl of warm Mexican pozole. All it takes is a couple clicks on the Triton2Go app.

Cultivating your passion

Having created a legacy for herself, Krishna discussed how college students could start their career in the food industry by taking advantage of the opportunities around them. As an undergraduate, Krishna wrote a simplified guide covering the dining halls at Dartmouth College for her college newspaper, The Dartmouth. This piece was critical in helping her realize what food meant to her and sparking her interest in pursuing food journalism as a career. Krishna described how college is a space where students can interact with food in a way that helps them figure out why they are interested in it and learn how they can build practical experience in food journalism.

Krishna told the audience that they are never too young to start building out their resume and pointed out the resources available to them, specifically citing social media. Don’t know where to start? As a college student at UCSD, you have ample starting points — you can critique dining halls on social media, review your friends’ homemade dinners on Substack, or write investigative pieces on your local food scene for your school newspaper.

Pushing past the boiling point

Krishna also stressed persistence as a key factor in her breakthrough as a food reporter. She recounted her experience sending cold emails to multiple publications, only to be met with no response. Krishna counseled the audience to remain persistent as it only takes a crack in the door for a breakthrough to happen. Just like Krishna, college students are bound to come across bumps in the road. For us, that might look like getting turned down from a position at a campus organization or not hearing back from an internship opportunity. It’s important to note that the road to success in the food industry is neither linear nor effortless. So, press on — keep applying to those internships, and continue writing those food reviews. Believe in yourself and in your ability to make things happen.

While the food scene may be dominated by flashy Michelin stars or culinary juggernauts like Gordon Ramsay and Martha Stewart, Krishna’s journey demonstrates how students can break into the exclusive food industry and pave their way to success. For the foodies with big dreams, we hope this guide will help you make them come true!