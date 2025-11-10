5 ways to romanticize November

Layers multiply, hot coffee orders replace iced ones, and the blanket of fog that rolls over La Jolla thickens, signaling the start of November at UC San Diego. Every year for the past three years, the last day of November has marked not only my birthday but also the start of finals season, which waits quietly around the corner to entrap us all in its caffeinated embrace. I’ve decided that before the month ends, it’s important to take the time to romanticize our lives. Here are five ways I plan to romanticize November, and I encourage you all to join me in making the 11th month an integral part of the holiday season — not just a precursor to winter break.

1. Remember that there’s a camera attached to your smartphone!

Wonder why you never have enough photos for a photodump on Instagram? Starting to believe it’s because you haven’t done enough that month? Wrong! It’s because you’re not romanticizing your life enough. Whether or not you care about your social media presence, taking photos of the little moments draws you out of your head and reminds you to think, “Wow, this is beautiful and worth taking a picture of.” It’s a great way to practice gratitude, slow your life down, and appreciate the quiet beauty of your surroundings — whether it be in a film photo of Torrey Pines Gliderport or a quick digital flick of your tea and crackers.

2. Build a nightly ritual

After a long day of classes, scrolling in bed before you’re finally tired enough to drift off is the opposite of what you need to truly destress. So, light your candles, turn off the harsh fluorescent lights, make a cup of hot tea — my favorite is Sleepytime Celestial Seasonings — and settle into bed with your favorite book and a YouTube playlist. I personally have been enjoying one titled “a cold, foggy seaside // (cocteau twins, enya, etc.)” by erin. When I’m in the mood or extra stressed, guided meditation videos can be super helpful. I keep coming back to “Guided Meditation For Reprogramming Your Mind” by SHOW NEMOTO, a great mindfulness exercise that focuses on breathing and gratitude. When you’re ready to fall asleep, reading is a great strategy. My favorite books right now are “Autobiography of Red” by Anne Carson and “Exhalation: Stories” by Ted Chiang.

Remember that all of these are just suggestions; what matters when building a nightly routine is that it includes activities you enjoy. A nightly routine can be anything: reading, self-care, playing your instrument, journaling, or sketching — the options are endless! Do this and see just how much of a positive impact putting this time aside to wind down can have. However, keep in mind that some days you just won’t have the time, so don’t beat yourself up!

3. Thrift your winter closet and add a personal DIY touch!

Nothing beats the high of adding cute and affordable clothing to your winter closet with your hot beverage of choice in hand. This November, get ahead of the crowds and thrift your snuggly knits in a sustainable way. I know, even the thrifts can still be expensive. But if you’re willing to make the trek, get to the downtown San Diego Goodwill bins by taking the Blue Line trolley to the City College stop. Prices are by the pound and cheap as ever. If you’re looking to take on a challenge, the San Ysidro Goodwill bins, where I mainly go, is four times the size, so get ready to dig. It may take you an hour on the Blue Line to get to the Beyer Boulevard station, and an additional 25-minute walk to the bins, but it will be worth it.

While you’re at it, do yourself a favor and partake in a fun activity perfect for November, adding a cool metallic touch to your newly-thrifted jeans and jackets: studding! All you need is a huge pack of square studs — I recommend the ones from Walmart — and you’re ready to go crazy. The possibilities of stud designs are endless!

4. Volunteer for Thanksgiving

Lately, I’ve been thinking about what creates that warm sensation of the holidays. I concluded that that feeling is community, which can be found in so many ways. In an effort to find community, I’ve decided to volunteer at a food bank on Thanksgiving. It won’t change the world, but it’s a small and special way of showing up for your community. If you want to join me in giving back, a quick Google search will show you food banks or other volunteer opportunities in your area. I’ve included some options for UCSD students staying in La Jolla for Thanksgiving break. Look into it now, as volunteer opportunities like this typically require sign-up ahead of time.

Feeding San Diego — This organization is located close by on Waples Street, only a 30-minute bus ride on the Route 921 bus from campus, and is offering volunteer opportunities this month for its Holiday Season Thank-A-Thon, where you’ll call donors to express appreciation. Check it out!

The Lucky Duck Foundation — This organization offers volunteer opportunities throughout the month to distribute food and water to homeless populations in both its National City and Midway District locations in San Diego.

Hands On San Diego — This organization offers a variety of opportunities across San Diego, including serving dinner to underserved populations, assisting rescue dogs from Baja California to meet with potential adopters, and distributing essential goods to homeless populations, to name a few. You have to sign up for these opportunities to get the official locations!

5. Make a November playlist

Finishing off with an easy one: Curate your own vibe this November and make a playlist dedicated to the month. I love making monthly or quarterly playlists that capture my mood for that period of my life, and a year from now, I’ll be able to look back and remember my favorite artists and songs.

My favorite songs of November so far:

“Eres” by Café Tacvba

“2000” by Mietze Conte

“Nowhere Near” by Yo La Tengo

“I Try” by Macy Gray

“Our Day Will Come” by Amy Winehouse

“11 Y 6” by Fito Páez

And don’t worry, you don’t have to painstakingly think of each song you’d like to add. If you have Spotify, make a radio station from songs you’re into, and you’ll find not just new music but old songs you forgot you ever loved. Now you have a soundtrack for the walks you will take instead of doomscrolling! I’ve linked my personal November playlist — happy listening!

So, there you have it! If you’re planning on following along, remember to just do what you can. All I hope is that at least one of these can inspire you to make a positive change in your life this November — changes that you can adapt and implement for the months to come.