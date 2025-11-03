Week 5 AS Meeting Recap

2025-26 Executive Budget passes with amendments

The Associated Student Senate passed the 2025-26 Executive Budget on Wednesday, Oct. 29, after weeks of presentations and deliberations.

The Senate made the following reductions during the meeting:

Office of Communications: The number of “Triton Dine” events was reduced from three to two, resulting in a funding cut from $75,000 to $50,000.

Office of Spirit and Athletics: “Programs and Initiatives” section was reduced from $23,200 to $20,000.

Office of Enterprises and Services: “Equipment” section under Triton Television was reduced from $12,569 to $11,569.

After edits, Triton Television’s total funding grant is $41,609. The senators voted unanimously to raise the Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion’s $10,000 request for the Disabled Students Resource Center to $14,000. The Senate also voted to double the funding for Muir Musical in the Office of College Affairs from $10,000 to $20,000.

The rest of the requests from various offices within A.S. were accepted without amendment. The Office of Concerts and Events, with its Sun God funding, received the most grants, totaling $1,596,700. Additionally, the Office of Student Organizations was awarded $569,000 for clubs and organizations through Spring 2026.

The UCSD Guardian acquired a copy of the final budget to corroborate these numbers. However, A.S. requested that it remain unpublished until A.S. President William Simpson and Chief Financial Officer Shubham Patra sign the document. When the budget is signed, the document will go live on this article and the A.S. website. It is unknown when it will be signed.

Students voice need for Disabled Students Resource Center, Muir Musical support

About 50 students attended this week’s A.S. Senate meeting to show support for the proposed Disabled Students Resource Center and the Muir Musical program.

Members of the Student Civil Liberties Union, an activist organization, and the Blind Snakes Co-op, a disability justice cooperative, delivered speeches urging A.S. to pass a budget that would grant the Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion $10,000 and a location on campus to house a Disabled Students Resource Center.

Members stood outside the windows facing the meeting hall, holding signs critical of the Office of Students with Disabilities, including one that read, “OSD won’t listen, will you?” and another that read, “Get off your phone.”

Student speaker C. Heis said, “To deny us this opportunity because you think it would be too difficult to [cooperate] would be to fall for the same line of thinking OSD and UCSD admin have used to systematically deny disabled students a right to an education for decades.”

Other students spoke in support of increasing funding for the Muir Musical, a musical theater organization that puts on two to three student productions per year.

“It’s about building a community that is accessible to all students, of any major, of any background,” first-year Sutton Conway said of the musical’s importance. “So many different people have come to Muir Musical as a safe space for them on campus.”

Israel study abroad update, new apointees

Two A.S. representatives gave updates on ongoing matters.

Vice President of Academic Affairs Nico Cruz stated that the department of anthropology’s study abroad program to Israel — which received harsh criticism from many students — will be reviewed by the school administration.

Additionally, Senator Christina Rodriguez noted that Savannah Wong has been appointed the new co-senator for Revelle College.