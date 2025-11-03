UAW 4811 petitions UC to increase protections for international workers

During this past month, the United Auto Workers Local 4811 union gathered more than 13,000 signatures for a petition demanding that University of California administrators provide financial and legal support and protect international workers from the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

The petition urges the UC administration to “immediately agree to five key provisions to protect international workers.” These provisions include: protecting international workers from federal immigration enforcement officers on campus, securing legal assistance for workers facing immigration issues, and facilitating alternative work arrangements or paid leave for workers stuck outside the U.S.

An Oct. 27 Instagram post from UAW 4811 explained that Academic Student Employees “proposed protections in contract negotiations over three months ago,” but that “UC management has not yet made a meaningful response.”

The Trump administration’s recent immigration policies, including mass deportation and increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence, have threatened international UC workers. UAW 4811 is urging UC administrators to commit to allocating financial and legal support for its employees.

UC San Diego has posted a devoted “Immigration Enforcement Policies, Procedures and FAQ” website page that answers commonly asked questions regarding student and employee safety.

It reads that although UC administrators say they do not have the authority to prevent federal immigration enforcement officers’ presence on campus, there are certain restricted locations that cannot be accessed without a judicial warrant. These areas include “campus buildings and spaces in which access is physically restricted, such as by key card, locked doors or monitored entryways,” and “classrooms while classes are in session, hospital inpatient rooms, [and] clinic exam rooms.”

UAW 4811 has not made the language of the petition public as of publishing. This is an ongoing story. The UCSD Guardian will continue to provide updated coverage as more information comes to light.