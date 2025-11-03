The best ways destress after midterms

Midterm season seems to end as soon as it starts. Life as a quarter system warrior is not easy, and eight-hour study days in Geisel Library and all-nighters hunched under desk lamps can catch up to you. It’s easy to get stuck in the grind, but it’s important to give yourself a break and let loose a little. Whether you aced each test or you’re concerned for your GPA, here are a few of my favorite ways to destress during midterm season!

Beach daycation

Nothing is more relaxing than taking a nap on the beach, being lulled to sleep by sweeping waves. Before the winter fog stays for good, enjoy the last couple weeks of sunny San Diego with a cute picnic on the beach. Homemade baked treats, fresh fruit, and cucumber sandwiches make for the perfect afternoon in the sand with your friends. Bring your digicams and have a photoshoot on the shores or search for seashells buried under the sand — the possibilities are endless! After making it through half a quarter of content, the fresh ocean air will clear your mind — and your pores — and help you refresh before finals.

You had me at UTC!

Catch the Blue Line trolley for a 10-minute ride over to Westfield UTC, where you can find the perfect group activity for you and your friends! Solve some puzzles at The Escape Game, have a much-needed comfort meal at Haidilao Hot Pot, and finish it off with taiyaki and soft serve at Somisomi. Get your Christian Girl Autumn on with some new sweaters from Cotton On, Uniqlo, or Hollister (or stop by GAP and get hypnotized by the Katseye ad) and a pumpkin spice latte. If you can put off studying for finals a little longer, catch a movie at AMC and get a sweet treat from 85C Bakery Cafe before you head back to campus. UTC offers each and every UC San Diego student the answer to their post-midterms wishes!

Deep breaths and DIY projects

On a STEM-centered campus like UCSD, it can be hard to cultivate our creative sides. Print out some pictures from your Pinterest feed, scavenge your drawers for that pack of markers you swear you bought a few months ago, find some tape and stickers, and head to your local coffee shop for a morning of scrapbooking and chai lattes. If you think you’re low on crafty materials, fear not, for the General Store Co-op has some amazing discounted goods! Whether you’re thinking about all you’ve learned over the past few weeks, or manifesting those straight A’s by the end of the quarter, scrapbooking is the perfect mix of creativity and retrospection. The holiday season is right around the corner — create a mood board for your ideal Friendsgiving party or begin planning your secret Santa wishlist. Let go of your worries and fill the page with all your hopes and dreams!

Sleep!

Sometimes, after all the energy spent on midterms, the best way to unwind is simply taking a long and much-deserved nap. Find a nice, shaded hammock near Price Center and tune in to a new podcast. Or, open your bedroom window for some fresh ocean air and spend an afternoon watching your favorite period pieces — the 2005 version of “Pride and Prejudice” always does it for me! Don’t be afraid to treat yourself and put on a pair of your comfiest socks, light a candle, and turn on some ambient music.

There’s no right way to unwind, but after all the work you put into acing those midterms, I hope this guide encourages you to take a break and enjoy yourself!