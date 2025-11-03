A&E’s Reporter Notebook: ‘Star Wars’ alum Adam Driver reveals scrapped Ben Solo movie

On Oct. 20, Adam Driver revealed that Disney rejected a proposed “Star Wars” spinoff film that would have revived his character, Ben Solo, also known as Kylo Ren.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Driver shared that he spent two years personally developing the project, titled “The Hunt for Ben Solo,” alongside director Steven Soderbergh (“Contagion,” “Ocean’s Eleven”) and screenwriters Rebecca Blunt (“Logan Lucky”) and Scott Z. Burns (“Contagion,” “The Bourne Ultimatum”). Driver described the finished draft as “one of the coolest (expletive) scripts I had ever been a part of.”

According to Driver, the script was greenlit by Lucasfilm and ready to film by the time it reached Disney, but CEO Robert Iger and Co-Chairman Alan Bergman rejected it. “They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that,” Driver said. Soderbergh released a statement later that day, saying, “I really enjoyed making the movie in my head. I’m just sorry the fans won’t get to see it.”

Since Driver’s interview, fans have launched online campaigns urging Disney to reconsider its decision. An online petition has garnered over 5,000 signatures, while on X, formerly known as Twitter, users have trended the hashtag #TheHuntforBenSolo. Supporters also funded a Times Square billboard promoting the campaign and a banner reading “Save #TheHuntforBenSolo,” which flew over Disney Studios in Burbank, California. In recent days, missing posters inquiring about Ben Solo’s whereabouts have also appeared in several cities.

Disney has made no comments on the situation. It has not expressed any desire to reopen the project.