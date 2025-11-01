The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

Live updates: Men’s soccer fights for postseason qualification against Fullerton

Byline photo of Alan Zhang
Alan Zhang, Sports Co-Editor
Nov 1, 2025
Photo by Charn Hong/ UCSD Guardian
Nov 01, 2025, 9:14 pm

9:14 p.m. Bakersfield loses 2-0 to Cal Poly, and UCSD will be going to the Big West Championship for the first time ever! The Tritons have done what seemed unthinkable only two weeks ago, when they were in the midst of an 18-game winless streak — the longest in program history. However, five draws, a win against Bakersfield to break that streak, and a win tonight against Fullerton has proven just enough to send them to the postseason.

Nov 01, 2025, 9:10 pm

9:10 p.m. UCSD wins it! An Arens goal is enough to separate the two sides and hand the Tritons their second win of the season. All eyes now turn north toward the Cal Poly and Bakersfield matchup. Cal Poly remains up 2-0 with a minute left, and if that result holds, the Tritons will be playing in the postseason.

Nov 01, 2025, 9:01 pm

9:01 p.m. Arens! The Tritons score in the 87th minute. Freshman midfielder Adam Dunbar passes to Arens on the right, who strikes it past the keeper and into the goal. If they can hold on, the Tritons will qualify for the Big West Championship.

Nov 01, 2025, 8:55 pm

8:55 p.m. A trio of shots from Fullerton is unable to find the target as both teams continue searching for the evening’s first goal. Six minutes remain in La Jolla.

Nov 01, 2025, 8:45 pm

8:45 p.m. A Fullerton player drags senior midfielder James Redington to the ground in the box; he exits the game with an injury. Fifteen minutes remain on the Triton season as it stands; a goal could give their season an extra 90 minutes of life.

Nov 01, 2025, 8:34 pm

8:34 p.m. So close for the Tritons! Oppenheim muscles through the Titan defense and gets a decent look from the right side of the box, but his shot goes just wide of the post.

Nov 01, 2025, 8:31 pm

8:31 p.m. A long-distance grounder from Titan sophomore midfielder Jose de la Torre is saved by a diving redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Nic Thiele. We’re still level at 0-0; the Tritons desperately need a goal.

Nov 01, 2025, 8:16 pm

8:16 p.m. Huge save for Fullerton! Triton redshirt junior forward Brian Arens sends a pass into the box for sophomore forward Ryan Namdar, who is able to get a shot off. This marks the Tritons’ first shot on goal — and a good one at that.

Nov 01, 2025, 8:10 pm

8:10 p.m. The second half is finally underway with goose eggs on the scoreboard from both teams. During the break, the Mustangs scored a second goal — a header from sophomore defender Charlie Hogan — to go up 2-0. If that result holds, a Triton win will be enough to see them qualify for the Big West Championship for the first time.

Nov 01, 2025, 7:55 pm

7:55 p.m. A calm first half comes to an end. Fullerton registers the only shot on goal — from senior forward Mario Carlos.

Nov 01, 2025, 7:41 pm

7:41 p.m. A few hundred miles north, Cal Poly has taken a 1-0 lead against Bakersfield. A handball in the box leads to a penalty kick for the Mustangs, which is easily converted by junior midfielder Jackson Miller. If the Tritons take the lead against Fullerton and Cal Poly maintains its, the Tritons will go through to the postseason.

Nov 01, 2025, 7:34 pm

7:34 p.m. Sophomore midfielder Woody Brown sends a through ball into the box for sophomore forward Kai Oppenheim. The pass is too long, however, and Oppenheim is unable to reach it. No shots still for the Tritons.

Nov 01, 2025, 7:24 pm

7:24 p.m. After 15 minutes of play, only two shots have been fired — both from Fullerton.

Nov 01, 2025, 7:08 pm

7:07 p.m. Redshirt junior defender Evan Wellerstein remains out of the UCSD lineup. Wellerstein suffered a head injury in the lone Triton victory against Bakersfield on Oct. 22.

Live from Triton Soccer Stadium, it’s Saturday night! After two months of grueling play, the Big West men’s soccer regular season reaches a close tonight. The top six teams will qualify for the Big West Championship kicking off on Wednesday, Nov. 5. With only one game left, UC San Diego (1-8-7, 1-2-5 Big West) remains in the hunt, sitting 3 points behind Cal State Bakersfield in conference standings. The Tritons will qualify with a win at home tonight against Cal State Fullerton (8-5-5, 5-2-1 Big West) and a Bakersfield loss to Cal Poly. Stay tuned for The UCSD Guardian’s live coverage of the Tritons’ final Big West clash of the regular season.

