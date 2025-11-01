Live updates: Men’s soccer fights for postseason qualification against Fullerton

9:14 p.m. Bakersfield loses 2-0 to Cal Poly, and UCSD will be going to the Big West Championship for the first time ever! The Tritons have done what seemed unthinkable only two weeks ago, when they were in the midst of an 18-game winless streak — the longest in program history. However, five draws, a win against Bakersfield to break that streak, and a win tonight against Fullerton has proven just enough to send them to the postseason.
Live from Triton Soccer Stadium, it’s Saturday night! After two months of grueling play, the Big West men’s soccer regular season reaches a close tonight. The top six teams will qualify for the Big West Championship kicking off on Wednesday, Nov. 5. With only one game left, UC San Diego (1-8-7, 1-2-5 Big West) remains in the hunt, sitting 3 points behind Cal State Bakersfield in conference standings. The Tritons will qualify with a win at home tonight against Cal State Fullerton (8-5-5, 5-2-1 Big West) and a Bakersfield loss to Cal Poly. Stay tuned for The UCSD Guardian’s live coverage of the Tritons’ final Big West clash of the regular season.