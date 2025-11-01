Live updates: Men’s soccer fights for postseason qualification against Fullerton

Live from Triton Soccer Stadium, it’s Saturday night! After two months of grueling play, the Big West men’s soccer regular season reaches a close tonight. The top six teams will qualify for the Big West Championship kicking off on Wednesday, Nov. 5. With only one game left, UC San Diego (1-8-7, 1-2-5 Big West) remains in the hunt, sitting 3 points behind Cal State Bakersfield in conference standings. The Tritons will qualify with a win at home tonight against Cal State Fullerton (8-5-5, 5-2-1 Big West) and a Bakersfield loss to Cal Poly. Stay tuned for The UCSD Guardian’s live coverage of the Tritons’ final Big West clash of the regular season.