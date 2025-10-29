Women’s volleyball bested by CSUN in 4 sets

UC San Diego women’s volleyball (4-18, 2-8 Big West) fell 3-1 to Cal State Northridge (13-8, 6-4 Big West) on Saturday, Oct. 25, at LionTree Arena. The Tritons looked to put an end to their six-game losing streak, but the odds weren’t in their favor — errors and defensive mistakes plagued the Tritons’ game. UCSD currently sits at the bottom of the conference standings, tied for last with Cal State Fullerton and Cal State Bakersfield.

CSUN gained momentum early in the first set, taking a 9-5 advantage. The Matadors kept the lead into the second half of the set, but a series of attack errors and net violations ate away at the gap. Junior outside hitter Ireland McNees slammed a back-line kill to even the score at 16. However, the Matadors rallied to go on a 7-0 scoring run — including two service aces — on their way to take the first set 25-19.

The Tritons had a fumbling start to the second set; a series of UCSD attack errors let CSUN take a 5-0 lead. A pair of Matador service errors and a beautiful block by sophomore middle blocker Madison Johnson put the Tritons back on the board — only 3 points behind CSUN — but the run didn’t last. CSUN gained a 20-14 lead in the second half of the set that the Tritons couldn’t match. The Matadors ultimately won the set 25-20.

The opening point of the third set went to CSUN after an attack error that had Triton players nearly colliding trying to reach the ball. The Tritons quickly regrouped thanks to a CSUN attack error, a service ace by sophomore outside hitter Molly McCluskey, and a powerful kill by freshman setter Maija Nepszy. UCSD put up 6 points in seven rallies to take an 11-8 lead. The teams battled back and forth for several points before a Matador service ace tied the game at 21. The teams traded points to 23-23, but two punishing down-the-middle kills from McNees clinched the set for the Tritons, 25-23.

Play began evenly in the fourth set as the teams traded points to 3-3, but CSUN quickly pulled away, 7-4. Two kills by senior outside hitter Katie Rapp and a spectacular double block by McNees and redshirt freshman middle blocker Lucia Barroso cut the Matador advantage to 8-7. The Matadors didn’t let up, however, going on a 4-0 scoring run.

Despite the Tritons’ 5-point deficit, UCSD fans felt a spark of hope when sophomore defensive specialist Paulina Baillie’s spectacular one-handed overhead dig earned the Tritons a point. CSUN contested whether the point was in bounds, but the referees ruled in UCSD’s favor.

The Tritons, boosted by Baillie’s point, tried to rally late into the set, but offensive errors hindered their efforts. One last attack error by Rapp closed the set 25-20 in the Matadors’ favor. The loss keeps UCSD in last place in the Big West and extends its losing streak to seven.

McNees led the team with 14 kills and eight assists; McCluskey was close behind with 12 kills and six assists.

UCSD returns to the court for a Halloween home game against UC Irvine on Friday, Oct. 31.