Spotted this Halloween: Iconic pop culture costumes

At UC San Diego, it always feels like Halloween sneaks up right after classes start. Suddenly, it’s Oct. 31, and you’re scrambling to throw on cat ears or cut holes into a white sheet. No shade — I’m being a black cat this year too — but those last-minute costumes deserve an upgrade. Just because we go to UC Socially Dead doesn’t mean that we can’t be creative on Halloween!

That’s why I’ve put together this Halloween costume guide. Grab your friends, open Pinterest, and get ready — these ideas are to “die” for!

Steal the show (and maybe the Louvre)

The UCSD Guardian may work fast, but the burglars of the Louvre work faster. This jewel heist-inspired look is equal parts chic and mischievous.

Start with an all-black base: a sleek turtleneck, black bottoms, boots, and gloves. Don’t forget to throw on a ski mask for extra drama!

No heist is complete without jewels — stolen or not. Throw on a sparkly tiara, some necklaces, and bracelets — the flashier the better. To complete the ensemble, and conceal all your stolen jewels, you could add a large knapsack.

Whether you’re robbing the Louvre or just stealing the spotlight, this costume guarantees you’ll shine.

Timothée and Pete: ‘Yeet Yeet Skrt’

Who knew these two had rhythm? In one unexpectedly iconic 2021 “Saturday Night Live” skit, Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson delivered their unforgettable “Yeet Yeet Skrt” performance — the perfect blend of nonchalant and chaotic.

Grab a friend to recreate this look for yourself this Halloween! Pete rocks an orange sweat set, while Timothée keeps it simple with a white tank and joggers. The look is completed with gold chains, faux tattoos, and their signature hair: a short blue wig for Pete and a magenta pink pixie for Timothée.

This one’s silly, simple, and comfy — anyone can do it!

Hailey and Justin Bieber: Where are we going again?

Whether you love them or you hate them, you can’t deny that the Biebers are iconic — especially for never being dressed for the same event. In this infamous August 2023 moment, Hailey stepped out looking red-carpet ready in a red bodycon dress, matching heels and purse, and her signature “B” necklace. In comparison, Justin looked like he just rolled out of bed for a bagel run. He sported Crocs with socks, a gray zip-up hoodie and sweatshorts, and a backward baseball cap.

While both Biebers encompass two extremes of the fashion spectrum in this moment, the clash creates a couple’s costume that unexpectedly clicks, making you and your costume partner the superstars of the party.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie: ‘The Simple Life’ throwback

If you’ve ever dreamed of transporting yourself straight back into the 2000s, look no further than a “The Simple Life” costume this Halloween. Starring Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, this reality show threw them into the Deep South, forced to make ends meet. It was ridiculous yet iconic: two bougie girls from Beverly Hills, who had never worked a day in their lives, working blue collar jobs. That’s something you don’t see everyday!

Saddle up in an iconic outfit of theirs, and you and your friend can become America’s favorite out-of-touch duo. In my favorite of the show’s most iconic shots, Paris showed out in a denim corset, a pleated denim skirt, and a red rose choker. Nicole’s outfit was equally as country and chic, rocking oversized baggy denim overalls paired with a pink bralette.

To truly sell the costume, don’t shy away from some cowgirl boots! Then, throw on some lip gloss and channel your inner Valley Girl. Be camp, nostalgic, and instantly recognizable in this getup.

Brittany and Tiffany: ‘White Chicks’

“Oh, you wanna talk about mothers?” — “White Chicks” is a movie so iconic that the quotes don’t even require context. Another blast from the past, this classic 2000s comedy stars two sisters with easy and fun costumes for any duo.

To transform into Brittany, you’ll need a pink blazer and skirt set, layered over a graphic baby tee. For Tiffany: wear a denim jacket and skirt set, with a pink baby tee. Don’t forget the blonde wigs to complete the look.

Apple Store Girl

You know her. You’ve seen her. The Apple Store Girl lives rent-free in internet memory for dancing like nobody’s watching — inside an Apple store. This Halloween, channel her confidence with layered basics: black bottoms with a pink, black, and purple tank top stacked on top of each other.

To complete the look, add the finishing touches: pink glasses and striped arm warmers. With or without this costume, embody her carefree energy this Halloween, and you’ll be the life of the party.

Future

Future is a staple artist in the hip-hop music scene who is known for his nonchalant demeanor and larger-than-life style. His trademark fur coat makes a bold statement — and an even bolder costume that’s surprisingly easy to pull together.

While some costumes whisper, this one screams drama from across the room. All you need is a statement fur coat, sunglasses, and a flashy chain. The rest of the costume is all up to you: Move with swagger, and you’re basically a walking headline — or red flag.

King Kylie

The Tumblr era was ruled by one queen — well, king — circa 2016: Kylie Jenner. This 2010s throwback costume is simple yet instantly recognizable.

All you need is a tank that says “KING,” leather pants, and bold glam — a matte lip, block brows, and sharp eyeliner. Bonus points if you can find your old Kylie lip kit to authentically perfect the glam.

For hair, you can go pin-straight brunette, or channel King Kylie with the iconic teal or bubblegum pink wig.

This look is less about the pieces and more about the attitude. So, channel your inner King Kylie by blasting her new song, “Fourth Strike,” while you’re getting ready. Own it like she never left.

Bob Ross

Bob Ross, the beloved landscape painter, has proven to be timeless with his consistent relevance in the media. His calming energy is sure to translate into a wholesome costume guaranteed to make even kids smile!

The essentials are simple: a brown afro wig, a light blue button-up, and if you really want to commit to the bit, a fake beard. For bonus points, have a paintbrush as a prop. This one is comfortable, affordable, and a fan favorite.

I hope these costumes spark some inspiration for you this Halloween. If you and your friends try them out, send your looks over to The Guardian’s Lifestyle section — we’d love to see them! Until then, happy Halloween, and may this guide make spooky season just a little less scary to plan.