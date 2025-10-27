Extra! Extra! News in Brief – Week 5

Government shutdown delays SNAP benefits, Newsom responds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Trump administration announced that it would not budget for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in November due to the ongoing government shutdown. The United States Department of Agriculture announced this news in an Oct. 25 memo.

The USDA initially said contingency funds were available to allocate toward SNAP benefits. The federal government spends $8 billion a month to provide approximately 42 million low-income Americans with financial support to buy food, averaging $187 per recipient.

In response, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday, Oct. 22, that he would deploy the California National Guard and California Volunteers in a humanitarian mission to assist food banks statewide and fast track $80 million in state funds under the direction of the Department of Social Services.

According to the memo, this decision was the result of Democrats’ refusal to pass a clean continuing resolution, which provides funding for federal agencies to continue operations until the government can negotiate a final budget. There are no funds allocated to provide SNAP benefits during the government shutdown without a resolution.

The USDA also said that emergency funding is “not legally available” for use during the shutdown, but rather for contingencies such as food aid for those affected by natural disasters. SNAP has a reserve with approximately $5 billion for emergencies.

The policy change comes amid the Trump administration’s decision to reallocate money to pay workers and programs that align with President Donald Trump’s priorities, such as active-duty military personnel.

At least 5.5 million Californians are set to face the impact of these cuts via Calfresh. Benefits are expected to be on pause until the government shutdown is lifted.

Trump threatens to increase tariffs on imports of Canadian goods

WASHINGTON — On Saturday, Oct. 25, President Donald Trump announced his plans to enforce an additional 10% tax on imports of Canadian goods. This decision comes after an anti-tariff ad was commissioned and funded by the province of Ontario. The ad was originally posted by Ontario Premier Doug Ford on X, formerly known as Twitter, before airing during American broadcasts of Toronto Blue Jays playoff games.

The ad criticized tariffs implemented by Trump and featured audio from a 1987 radio address, when former President Ronald Reagan said, “Over the long run, such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer.”

Trump expressed his disapproval of the ad in a post on the social media platform Truth Social.

“Ronald Reagan LOVED Tariffs for purposes of National Security and the Economy, but Canada said he didn’t,” the post read. “Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD. Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now.”

Trump has not made it clear when the 10% hike would go into effect or what goods would be affected. The U.S. Supreme Court will decide on Nov. 5 if the various tariffs Trump imposed on April 2 using emergency powers, under a law known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, were constitutional.

Suspects arrested in Louvre heist

PARIS — The Louvre was robbed of over $100 million in jewelry at around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 19. Two suspects were arrested by the French National Police one week later, on Sunday, Oct. 26, in connection with video and DNA evidence recovered at the scene of the crime.

Four men dressed as construction workers stole the jewels after using an electric saw to cut through a second-floor window on the Seine-facing side of the Louvre. Eight pieces of jewelry that once belonged to Emperor Napoleon III were stolen from the Apollo Gallery.

The robbery occurred in under eight minutes, with the thieves dropping a crown that once belonged to Empress Eugénie during their escape. The robbers fled on two motorbikes, driving away from the museum at approximately 9:38 a.m. The Louvre closed for three days immediately following the incident, reopening to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said that over 150 trace samples from the scene are being analyzed by forensic experts to identify the robbers. Over 100 investigators specializing in burglaries and art theft are involved in the search for the four men involved in the robbery.

The two suspects currently in custody of the French National Police were arrested one week after the heist. One was arrested at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport while boarding a plane to Algeria, while the other was about to travel to Mali. Investigators will reveal more details about the two apprehended suspects at the end of their custody period.

UNAC/UHCP Kaiser Permanente strike ends

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — On Oct. 19, roughly 31,000 Kaiser Permanente employees returned to work after a five-day strike held in an attempt to gain better wages, better working conditions, and more bargaining power for healthcare workers belonging to the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Healthcare Professionals.

The UNAC/UHCP represents over 40,000 nurses and healthcare professionals across California and Hawai’i, many of whom work for Kaiser Permanente. UNAC/UHCP’s initially demanded a 25% increase in union members’ wages to “keep pace with the cost of living, and recognize the value of our members’ labor.” In the final contract that ended the strike, Kaiser Permanente agreed to a 21.5% increase in wages over the next four years.

In a statement released on Oct. 15, Kaiser Permanente explained the reason for a lower wage increase than in the initial demand.

“To be able to afford the higher wages in our offer, we’re reducing internal costs and optimizing operations,” the statement read. “But the additional wage costs of the unions’ demands would mean that more rate increases for Kaiser Permanente members and customers will be unavoidable.”

When the strike concluded, UNAC/UHCP Executive Director Joe Guzynski commented on the impact of the picket line.

“For five days, tens of thousands of healthcare professionals stood together for their patients, their colleagues, and the future of care at Kaiser Permanente,” he said, “Their strength and solidarity have made a real impact — and as we return to the bargaining table next week, we do so expecting Kaiser to address the staffing crisis in a serious way — a way that ensures quality patient care.”

In a statement released following the end of the strike, Guzynski cited a lack of job security, poor retirement benefits, and staffing shortages as issues yet to be addressed by Kaiser Permanente. UNAC/UNCP will remain in discussion with Kaiser Permanente over these ongoing negotiations.