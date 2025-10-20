Extra! Extra! News in Brief – Week 4

‘No Kings’ protest in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — On Saturday, Oct. 18, tens of thousands of community members marched across San Diego County to protest the Trump administration’s “threats to democracy.”

Attendees held several signs protesting against the ongoing government shutdown and increasing immigration enforcement arrests across the country. Multiple protesters also wore T-shirts and carried signs supporting California’s Proposition 50, which will be voted on during a special election on Nov. 4 and would authorize temporary changes to the state’s congressional district map in response to Texas’ redistricting.

Rallies took place across 13 locations in San Diego County, including Waterfront Park and Civic Center Plaza in downtown, as well as La Jolla, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad.

Several public service officials spoke at the downtown rallies, including San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, San Diego County Supervisor Paloma Aguirre, and San Diego City Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe. Representatives of local unions and the Kumeyaay Nation also spoke at the rally.

The rallies took place on the same day that Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited San Diego County’s Camp Pendleton for a live-fire military event.

The rally was part of the second nationwide “No Kings” protests, which gathered over 7 million protesters across 2,500 locations. The first “No Kings” protest took place on June 14.

“The president thinks his rule is absolute,” the “No Kings” website reads. “But in America, we don’t have kings — and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty.”

Movement leaders will host a virtual mass call on Tuesday, Oct. 21, to discuss future plans of action.

Federal officials close section of Interstate 5 freeway to fire live artillery

SAN DIEGO — In response to the United States Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary celebration at Camp Pendleton, which involved firing 155-millimeter artillery shells across the freeway, state officials closed a 17-mile section of the Interstate 5 freeway. The closure occurred from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Harbor Drive and Basilone Road on Saturday, Oct. 18. This decision was made by California Highway Patrol officials who voiced safety concerns about firing live munitions near the freeway causing distraction to drivers.On Wednesday, Oct. 15, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, California Gov. Gavin Newsom opposed President Donald Trump’s use of force in the current political climate.

“This would be an absurd show of force, and totally uncalled for during a government shutdown when members of the military cannot even get a paycheck,” Newsom’s post read.

In the days prior to the event, the Trump administration and Newsom went back and forth on whether or not the event required road closures. On Thursday, Oct. 16, the Marine Corps informed the state that the demonstration would not take place over the freeway but on the training ranges. On the morning of the event, the federal government informed Newsom that the live artillery would be fired over the freeway. The state’s decision to close the freeway went against the Trump administration’s call that the freeway would remain open during the event.

Vice President JD Vance attended the demonstration. According to The New York Times, Vance’s communications director, William Martin, ensured the event would be a safe, routine practice.

“Gavin Newsom wants people to think this exercise is dangerous,” the statement read.

The New York Times later reported that, at around 1:46 p.m., a 155-millimeter shell prematurely detonated over an I-5 freeway ramp. Fragments of the shell hit a CHP motorcycle and vehicle that were part of Vance’s protective detail. No injuries were reported, and officers did not find any fragments on the freeway. The event ended after the premature explosion, and the freeway was reopened.

Closures to the Amtrak Surfliner train service also occurred midday on Oct. 18 as a result of the Marine Corps celebration.

The 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps is on Nov. 10. The celebration at Camp Pendleton and closure of the I-5 coincided with the “No Kings” protests occurring all over the nation, including in major cities like San Diego and Los Angeles.

Newsom announces state insulin at reduced costs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday, Oct. 16, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that starting Jan. 1, 2026, state-branded insulin pens will be available for a retail price of no more than $55 per five-pack of 3 mL pens, or an average of $11 per pen. Current market prices for a five-pack of insulin injection pens can range from $45 to hundreds of dollars. California is now the first state to contract its own affordable insulin.

CalRx is an initiative that strives to develop affordable and accessible prescription drugs under the state’s brand. Through funding provided from CalRx and Civica Rx, manufacturing company Biocon Biologics will produce CalRx-branded biosimilar insulin glargine pens.

Elizabeth Landsberg, director of the California Department of Health Care Access and Information, discussed the impact the state-branded insulin pens would have on many populations in California.

“California is taking action to tackle the insulin affordability crisis,” Landsberg said. “We’re committed to transparent pricing, eliminating hidden costs, and ensuring equitable medication access for uninsured, underinsured, and vulnerable residents across our state.”

These efforts follow Newsom’s initial executive order in 2019 to lower the cost of prescription drugs and health care for California residents.

Government shutdown enters 3rd week

WASHINGTON — The federal government shutdown has entered a third week, as the Senate failed to pass new spending appropriations for a 10th time on Thursday, Oct. 16. According to The New York Times, at least 600,000 federal employees across more than 15 government agencies have been on furlough since the shutdown began on Oct. 1.

This shutdown is now the third-longest lapse in federal funding ever. CBS reports that as a result of this extended shutdown, the agency responsible for the U.S.’s nuclear weapons arsenal will be furloughing nearly 80% of its staff. This article also reports that the Supreme Court is expected to be closed to the public and will halt all nonessential operations until the government reopens.

A California judge temporarily halted layoffs filed by the Trump administration on Wednesday, Oct. 15, granting a temporary restraining order to two federal employee unions that are suing the administration over “politically driven RIFs [reductions in force].” This ruling temporarily prevents the administration from issuing more layoffs to employees protected by the court order. According to NPR, some federal agencies believe this order does not protect their employees, as they don’t belong to the two unions involved in the initial suit.

The Senate will reconvene on Monday, Oct. 20, to vote on appropriations that could reopen the government, if passed.