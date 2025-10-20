AS passes resolution to support expanding Contemplation Lounge

On Oct. 8, UC San Diego’s Associated Student Senate voted unanimously in favor of a resolution supporting the relocation of the Contemplation Lounge — a room on the third floor of Price Center West described as “a quiet space to meditate, reflect, pray, or ponder” — to a larger space. In an Instagram post, A.S. resolved to “call upon University Centers (UCEN), the Office of Student Affairs, and other applicable UC San Diego Offices to take steps towards the expansion of the current contemplation lounge.”

In an email statement to The UCSD Guardian, A.S. Chief Communications and Marketing Officer William Maggin explained what inspired A.S. to adopt this resolution now.

“The Contemplation Lounge expansion is a project coming from what was originally driven by multiple religious-based student organizations asking for a larger space to pray and reflect,” the statement read. “Speaking with A.S. Senators and Executives, it quickly became apparent that the pressing need for a larger prayer and reflection space was an issue without enough coverage to bolster a new and expanded space for our rapidly growing student population.”

The current space can host 30 students at a time; students often have to wait to enter the Contemplation Lounge to meditate or pray. A.S. is in search of a space that will double this capacity.

The A.S. resolution names Price Center East Room 316 and 9521 Mandeville Lane as potential locations for the expanded space. The Mandeville Lane address is the current home of Student Health Services, which will be moving to the new Triton Health and Wellness Building in 2026.

Maggin says this space will help create a more welcoming campus.

“College councils, A.S., and student organizations have worked hard to highlight the importance of an expanded space, and it is important to us that we continue providing students with resources through the lens of equity,” he wrote. “We also want to continue promoting a feeling of belonging on campus and uplift our community, a sense which a new Contemplation Lounge would definitely bring to our students.”

According to the UCSD website, there are currently a few other quiet spaces on campus that can serve as places to pray or meditate. 64 Degrees, Geisel Library, and Eighth College each have areas available for this purpose. The Center for Ethics and Spirituality on the second floor of Price Center West also has a smaller space, similar in size to the current Contemplation Lounge.

“Many students go to pray or meditate between their classes, so ensuring that the walk to and from the space is not a burdensome one is a special priority to us,” Maggin wrote. “Furthermore, we want the new space to be welcoming and accessible for all students, not just some from a specific college, so underscoring the importance of centrality is essential.”

Maggin explained that A.S. prefers the Price Center East room for the new Contemplation Lounge, as it guarantees a central space on campus.

A.S. has attempted to draw student support for this expansion by raising awareness about the limitations of the current space on social media. The resolution, sponsored by A.S. President William Simpson, demonstrates support from A.S. and other student organizations but does not facilitate the Contemplation Lounge’s formal relocation. A.S. is now collaborating with the University Centers Advisory Board and University Centers to begin the official move.

“We are also in conversations with key administrators, including the Associate Director of UCEN John Payne, VC of Student Affairs and Campus Life Alysson Satterlund, and the AVC of Student Life Patricia Mahaffey,” Maggin said. “These administrators will push the project forward and through the red tape.”