A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: ‘NOT OK’ — 5 Seconds of Summer

The UCSD Guardian’s A&E team viciously scours the corners of the internet in search of ground-breaking and revolutionary music to provide Tritons with the best of the best. Not really, but here’s music we think is fun.
Leea Caddell, Senior Staff Writer
Oct 20, 2025
Image courtesy of Spotify

5 Seconds of Summer’s latest single, “NOT OK,” signals the band’s bold return to its pop-punk roots while ushering in a new era ahead of its upcoming album, “EVERYONE’S A STAR!” Written by band members Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, and Luke Hemmings, the track experiments with electronic and alternative rock textures, echoing the raw energy of the group’s 2015 sophomore album, “Sounds Good Feels Good.”

 

While 5 Seconds of Summer’s recent releases lean into softer, introspective tones, “NOT OK” reignites the spirited edge that initially defined the band’s sound. Gritty guitar riffs pulse against layered synths, blending nostalgia with a modern polish to create a song both familiar and refreshing.

 

The band’s tongue-in-cheek rebrand as “everyone’s favorite boy band” nods to its early years when it resisted this very label. No longer in the shadow of One Direction, 5 Seconds of Summer now embraces its history with a wink and renewed confidence. “NOT OK” feels like a celebration of growth — a reminder that reinvention doesn’t always mean starting over, but rather finding new ways to turn up the volume. So, if you’re ready to embrace your wild side, “NOT OK” dares you to “bite the apple, baby,” and discover who you really are.

 

Listen to the rest of the playlist here!

