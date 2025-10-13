The news, according to The Guardian’s Opinion writers

LIFE Magazine

Destiney Friday, Staff Writer

Freshman year, Target, stuck in line, I found myself at the magazine rack. That’s when it caught my eye: a full-page image of Garfield captioned “Greatest. Cat. Ever.” with the iconic LIFE logo adorning the page corner. I was fascinated, enamored even. I flipped through every page, falling more in love with each striking composition I saw. Later that night, I went through the entire archives catalogue. Since then, it’s been my favorite publication.

What I love most about LIFE Magazine is its emphasis on photojournalism. Its print issues offered a new perspective on American life: raw and unedited. Photo essays pointed out contradictions within American society, and feature pieces highlighted the mundane parts of life — like one of my personal favorites: “When Dad Tried Doing Mom’s Work For a Weekend” by Joe Scherschel. The publication unfortunately ceased printing in 2007 but continues digitally, and I find myself regularly drawn to its online articles. LIFE is constantly reflecting on past stories, connecting them to cultural shifts in today’s society. Though far from a traditional news source, LIFE always leaves me with a newfound appreciation of everyday life.

Breaking Points podcast

Aazam Khan, Senior Staff Writer

In a news landscape dominated by polarized talking points and editorial decisions shaped by advertisers, Breaking Points has created a rare gem of a media platform — non-partisan, nuanced, and balanced. I’ve long searched for a source that pushes me to question assumptions without dictating the answers; Breaking Points does exactly that.

Breaking Points is hosted by personalities Krystal and Saagar, both of whom come from traditional media backgrounds and have made frequent appearances on cable news networks. Krystal blends the zeal of an activist with the methodological integrity of a journalist, frequently framing stories in terms of their impact on ordinary people rather than on politically prominent figures. Saagar provides a sharp and intellectually grounded conservative viewpoint that doesn’t cave to elite interests, establishment orthodoxy, or Trump’s cult of personality.

Krystal and Saagar value precision, balance, and genuine inquiry; Breaking Points derives all of its revenue from a subscriber base, not advertisers, so their commentary isn’t marred by conflicts of interest.

In a time when inflammatory content dominates public discourse, Breaking Points reminds me that real understanding takes patience. It doesn’t just inform me, it helps me become more deliberate in how I process and question the world around me.

The Dispatch Podcast

Nicholas Reason, Senior Staff Writer

When I’m looking for a witty, informed discussion of American politics, current events and culture, I turn to The Dispatch Podcast. Several Dispatch writers, including Steve Hayes, Jonah Goldberg and Sarah Isgur, join David French of the New York Times and Megan McArdle of The Wall Street Journal biweekly to record long-form episodes hosting a slew of guests including journalists, bureaucrats, and other political figures.

The Dispatch Podcast offers an array of well-reasoned opinions from minds that are not easily boxed into ideological categories, achieving a diversity of opinion that is often gestured at but rarely attained in modern mainstream media.

Through the exchange of nuanced, thoughtful, and often dissimilar ideas, The Dispatch Podcast asserts itself as a bulwark of healthy political debate in America. Have a free chunk of time in your day? Spend it learning about the psychology of mass shooters, the grueling war in Ukraine, or the totalitarian tendencies of our current justice department. The Dispatch Podcast won’t tell you what opinions to hold; it teaches you how to form and defend them.