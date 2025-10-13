The best movies to watch this fall season

You know it’s the perfect time to watch a fall movie when orange creeps onto the leaves and the ocean breeze becomes crisp. If you’re an avid Letterboxd user or always on the lookout for new watches and deep cuts, this is the guide for you. Whether you’re planning a Halloween movie night or just trying to find something to watch while studying, here are some of my favorites for this wonderful time of year.

“Election” (1999)

“Some people say I’m an overachiever, but I think they’re just jealous.” — Tracy Enid Flick

Why you should watch: Alexander Payne’s “Election” is a ‘90s take on high school popularity, moral ambiguity, and power dynamics that never gets old. “Election” is all about competition, so if you need some inspiration to lock in for midterms while you sip your Celsius, this is the movie for you. Or if you want a compelling distraction from your work, the movie’s quick pace and entertaining storytelling are superb for a two-hour pumpkin-carving break.

Synopsis: Tracy Enid Flick (Reese Witherspoon) is an ambitious, high-achieving student running unopposed for student council president — at first. Motivated by a secret scathing vengeance against Flick, record-breaking three-time Teacher of the Year Mr. “M” McAllister (Matthew Broderick) enlists star football player Paul Metzler (Chris Klein) to run against her. Chaos ensues as each character begins to crack under personal and political pressure. In this dramedy, Payne exposes how power and powerlessness rule in institutions, high school and beyond.

“Good Will Hunting” (1997)

“You’ll have bad times, but it’ll always wake you up to the good stuff you weren’t paying attention to.” — Dr. Sean Maguire

Why you should watch: If you’re a fellow Elliott Smith fan, the stunning soundtrack of original tunes this movie boasts should be reason enough. But there’s more: Autumnal shots of the Boston skyline and powerful monologues make “Good Will Hunting” a perfectly fitting movie for chilly fall afternoons. Grab a chai latte or a pumpkin-flavored treat and get ready for a movie that will change your outlook on life.

Synopsis: Will Hunting (Matt Damon), a down-on-his-luck janitor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, solves extraordinarily difficult math questions posed to MIT math students, catching the attention of Professor Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgård). Faced with legal trouble, Hunting accepts an arrangement made by Lambeau where he studies at MIT and starts therapy with Dr. Sean Maguire (Robin Williams) instead of going to jail. At first, Hunting resists, projecting his anger and apprehension onto Maguire. Eventually, Hunting and Maguire develop a mutual appreciation for each other, teaching one another meaningful lessons about life, love, and family.

“Corpse Bride” (2005)

“Isn’t the view beautiful? It takes my breath away. Well, it would if I had any.” — The Corpse Bride

Why you should watch: “Corpse Bride,” a hilariously campy and deeply curious exploration of the afterlife, is a quintessential spooky fall movie. Tim Burton’s use of meticulous set pieces, captivating stop-motion animation, and whimsical music emulates the supernatural, eerie, and exciting vibe of this spectacular time of year. It’s a fantastic pick for fall festivities — especially a late-night movie watch with your friends after a day at the apple orchard. Grab some popcorn, warm up some apple cider, and enjoy the watch.

Synopsis: After accidentally placing his wedding ring on a corpse while practicing his vows, Victor Van Dort (voiced by Johnny Depp) is suddenly sent to the Land of the Dead, now bound by marriage to Emily, the Corpse Bride (voiced by Helena Bonham Carter). Victor — in his attempts to return to the Land of the Living before his real fiancée, Victoria, marries someone else — must overcome a series of obstacles before his marriage is ruined forever. “Corpse Bride” is a Halloween classic, bringing me back to nostalgic memories of dressing up and trick-or-treating with every watch.

“Silver Linings Playbook” (2012)

“You have to do everything you can, you have to work your hardest, and if you do, if you stay positive, you have a shot at a silver lining.” — Pat Solitano

Why you should watch: “Silver Linings Playbook” — a personal favorite of mine — is a heartwarming dramedy about family and mental health set in autumn. Its exteriors of fall foliage and falling snow reflect the transition from autumn to winter, mirroring each character’s emotional development throughout the film. “Silver Linings Playbook” is a great movie to watch in anticipation for the holidays, a time that can be both joyful and stressful. On those darker, melancholy fall nights, this movie reminds me that brighter and better days are ahead.

Synopsis: Pat Solitano (Bradley Cooper) returns to his Philadelphia home after a stay in a mental health facility. As he readjusts to living with his parents, navigates a new diagnosis with bipolar disorder, and learns to set boundaries with his estranged wife, Pat faces the fact that he cannot return to the life he once lived. One night, Pat meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence) through some mutual friends, and the two bond as he helps her train for a daunting dance competition. As their relationship develops, Pat gains a new sense of commitment, dedication, and focus on his goals. Pat’s touching story of resilience demonstrates that we can always find a silver lining, no matter where we might be in our lives.

With this itinerary in hand, you’re more than ready for any movie night this fall. Whether you gain some amazing wisdom or discover a new favorite, let these films inspire you to write the most creative Letterboxd reviews ever — I look forward to reading them.