Extra! Extra! News in Brief – Week 3

SDPD arrests man for stabbing in La Jolla Shores

LA JOLLA, Calif. — At around 7 p.m. on Oct. 2, at La Jolla Shores’ Kellogg Park, beachgoers witnessed a physical altercation that led to a stabbing. Shortly after, the San Diego Police Department arrived on the scene and arrested 49-year-old Travis Acres.

The police confirmed that Acres, wearing a bear mask, began instigating fights with passerbys. An individual confronted him, which resulted in an argument, during which Acres pulled out a knife and stabbed the individual.

A police inquiry noted that the victim was stabbed in the shoulder and calf areas. His injuries were non-fatal.

Acres was charged with assault with a deadly weapon under California Law, Penal Code Section 245(a)(1).

The UCSD Guardian was able to confirm this information following an inquiry with the SDPD.

If you have any information regarding suspicious or threatening behavior in and around San Diego, you can report it to the City of San Diego website or call the non-emergency line at (619) 531-2000.

Government shutdown continues

WASHINGTON — Many federal workers remain on furlough as the government shutdown enters its second week and permanent layoffs increase. CNBC reported on Thursday, Oct. 9, that the Senate failed to cross the 60-vote threshold needed to end the shutdown seven times as disagreements over healthcare spending persist.

Furloughs continue across federal agencies, placing more employees on leave without pay. The IRS reported on Wednesday, Oct. 8 that it would furlough roughly half of its workforce — about 34,000 employees. According to Reuters, many IT workers and call center employees are now on furlough, essentially shutting down IRS call centers until the shutdown ends.

Layoffs have also begun as a result of the shutdown. According to an Oct. 10 court filing by the Trump administration, over 4,000 employees across seven government departments will be laid off. NBC reports that the situation could change further in coming weeks, with the filing only showing layoffs that were confirmed as of Friday evening.

The direct impact of the shutdown on the University of California remains unknown, as the UC Office of the President has not released a statement on the situation. However, according to UCOP’s website, new federal grants will likely not be issued and existing grant payments may be stalled. UCOP also suggests that these processes could be delayed once the shutdown is lifted, as agencies that typically manage grants will be slowly processing a return to operations.

The Senate will reconvene on Tuesday, Oct. 14, to vote for an eighth time on a spending bill that will reopen the government if passed.

California passes bills to protect undocumented immigrants in response to deportations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Throughout the last month, the California Senate passed several bills to address the increasing presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in community spaces including schools and hospitals.

California Senate Bill 98 passed on Sept. 20, requiring schools in the state to notify their communities when immigration enforcement is present on their campuses.

SB-98, originally introduced in January, applies to all K-12 public schools, community colleges, and California State University campuses. The bill also recommends, but does not explicitly require, participation by University of California campuses.

Under SB-98, K-12 schools are required to notify parents and guardians of pupils, teachers, administrators, and school personnel when the presence of immigration enforcement is confirmed at the school. Similarly, higher education institutions must notify all students, faculty, staff, and other community members who work on campus. The bill is effective immediately, with an expiration date of Jan. 1, 2031. Educational institutions are expected to implement a notification system in their next safety plan.

Also on Sept. 20, Gov. Gavin Newsom approved SB-627, which, starting Jan. 1, 2026, bars federal and local law officials from wearing ski masks while performing their duties. Violation of this order will be punishable as an infraction or misdemeanor.

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, Newsom approved SB-635, which prohibits local authorities from providing personally identifiable information of sidewalk vendors to federal officials.

SB-635 also bars local authorities from inquiring into an individual’s citizenship status when applying for a permit or a business license. The bill specifies that this prohibition includes immigration enforcement.

Over the summer, California faced a significant increase in immigration enforcement presence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, deportations in California have gone up by 78% since the beginning of the Trump administration. Detainees include individuals with varying immigration statuses, ranging from undocumented individuals to green card holders and even U.S. citizens.

California prepares for E15 fuel, cut to costs and emissions

SAN DIEGO — On Oct. 2, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 30, making it legal for E15 fuel to be sold in the state of California. E15 is a gasoline blend that contains 15% ethanol, a slightly different blend than California’s current 10% ethanol gasoline. E15 is projected to lower the cost of gas by reducing California’s dependence on petroleum. The blend is currently available in 31 U.S. states.

E15, which was approved by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2011, can be sold immediately at California gas stations. The Air Resources Board, responsible for issuing the state’s emission standards, will simultaneously study E15’s environmental impacts to determine whether it satisfies the organization’s clean air regulations.

A study conducted by the United States Naval Academy and UC Berkeley in 2024 found that E15 could lower the cost of gas by upwards of $0.20 per gallon, saving consumers up to $2.7 billion annually.

A 2023 study conducted by researchers at UC Riverside found that the use of E15 has no effect on nitrogen oxide emissions but reduces the creation of particulate matter. NOx contributes to smog and ozone formation, while particulate matter affects air quality and is linked to a number of health issues.

According to the UCR study, both E10 and E15 blends released the same amount of carbon dioxide emissions when burned in vehicles. However, E15 caused fewer greenhouse gas emissions than E10 when fuel life cycles — the way fuels are produced, transported, and vaporized — were analyzed.

The U.S. Department of Energy recommends drivers check their vehicle’s compatibility before using the new fuel blend. All conventional vehicles with a model year 2001 and newer are approved for E15 use.

California sues El Cajon for sharing license plate reader data with federal government

EL CAJON, Calif. — California Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing the City of El Cajon for violating state law by sharing license plate reader data with more than two dozen out-of-state law enforcement agencies.

Senate Bill 34, established in January 2016, states that public agencies cannot sell, share, or transfer Automated License Plate Recognition information, except to “another public agency.” However, the law limits “public agencies” to state or local entities, excluding federal or out-of-state agencies. El Cajon allegedly shared data with agencies in states including Texas, Florida, Virginia, Wisconsin, Utah, and Georgia.

Bonta did not disclose any information regarding the misuse of license plate reader information, emphasizing the fact that once information leaves state borders, California law enforcement no longer controls how that data is used.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, upon learning that the City of El Cajon was violating SB-34, Bonta contacted El Cajon’s police chief to ensure its compliance with the state’s law on sharing license plate data with out-of-state agencies. However, the El Cajon Police Department and City of El Cajon refused to comply and will continue to practice sharing data with out-of-state agencies.

Mayor of El Cajon, Bill Wells, admitted to sharing data with other states and claimed the lawsuit is unwarranted. Wells is confident that the city will overcome any litigation brought by the state.

According to Border Report, Wells denied releasing information that targets certain populations.

“We don’t share information with [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] … and we don’t have cameras on Planned Parenthood,” Wells said. “We’re not doing that. It seems ridiculous that they would want to take away a legitimate law enforcement tool for a liberal fantasy.”