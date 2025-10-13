Exploring San Diego: Navigating public transit

As a public transit enthusiast, I was stoked for MTS’s Free Ride Day on Oct. 1. I love it when other people get to ride public transportation for free — just like UC San Diego students can every day! Many students are unaware of how blessed we are to have numerous accessible bus stops and MTS lines on and around campus. That’s why — despite living off campus and having a car — I will almost always choose to take the bus (for quick everyday outings) or the trolley (day trips further from UCSD). In hopes of creating more public transportation enthusiasts on campus, I present this guide to help you use the MTS and get started on your journey.

As a UCSD student, you are automatically enrolled for the Triton U-Pass, an MTS and NCTD pass that allows you to take nearly all bus and trolley lines in San Diego. Technically, the fee is included in your quarterly tuition, but if I’m not constantly paying bus fares, I consider it free!

Before the adventure:

Step 1: Download the Pronto app.

Step 2: Link the Triton U-Pass from your student account. Once everything is set, you are ready to ride!

Step 3: Find your nearest bus stop. Most stops mentioned in this article — such as for the 30, 41, 101, 201, and 202 — can be found at the end of Library Walk, while the Blue Line trolley station on-campus is situated near Pepper Canyon.

Step 4: Explore!

Here are some suggestions for places to visit on your first couple trips to get comfortable using your MTS pass, so go go go!

Bus adventures:

Downtown La Jolla

Directions:

Get on the Route 30 bus toward Old Town. After 20 minutes, get off at the Silverado Street and Herschel Avenue stop.

Itinerary: Less than a two minute walk away from the bus stop is Warwick’s, La Jolla’s own independent bookstore and gift shop. I could spend hours browsing the shelves to look for my next read — my most recent purchase: a special edition of “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller — and trinkets. Further down, make a right, and land at Better Buzz, the perfect place to satisfy your sweet treat cravings and quench your thirst. I recommend ordering the Best Drink Ever! From there, walk down the hill of La Jolla Cove to enjoy salty beach winds and the stores it has to offer.

Genesee Plaza and Clairemont Town Square

Directions:

Take the Route 41 bus toward Fashion Valley. Get off at the Genesee Avenue and Balboa Avenue stop and arrive at Genesee Plaza. Make a stop here, and look around to your heart’s content. When you’re ready… Transfer buses! Board the Route 43 bus toward Balboa Avenue Transit Center and ride four stops to hit Clairemont Town Square!

Itinerary: This is the perfect trip if you hate the cramped campus Target — in Genesee Plaza, find a bigger and better Target and other unexplored territories. Then, visit the 99 Ranch for grocery shopping and The Forum Coffee for fast and delicious sips! In Clairemont Town Square you can find the recently-opened TP Tea, which is already becoming my favorite boba place.

Oceanside

Directions:

Take the Route 101 bus from UCSD up to Oceanside. Get off at Coast Highway and Michigan Avenue

Itinerary: A two hour ride seems like a waste of time, but with a pair of headphones and a great bus buddy for meaningful conversations, the ride becomes rather enjoyable. Not to mention, Route 101 is along the coast. I call it the scenic route because the ocean quite literally waves at you as you ride by.

Once you arrive, I recommend Banana Dang coffee for specialized banana-flavored drinks. Activity-wise, Cats & Crystals is on my cat cafe bucket list, and it is located just a 10-minute walk away from the 101 Oceanside stop. But for most of my trips to Oceanside, I don’t plan ahead. Instead, I let the day guide me through all of Oceanside’s small businesses. Bring both an open mind and open-toed shoes — it gets sandy.

Trolley Adventures

Old Town

Directions:

Get on the Blue Line trolley from the UCSD Central Campus station or the Route 30 bus toward Old Town! Get off at the Old Town Transit Center.

Itinerary: An oldie but a goodie, Old Town is a timeless place to walk around with a group of friends on a day trip. Romanticize the trolley ride down and cosplay as a San Diego tourist. Find hidden gems in the many stores and unique souvenirs, such as wind chimes and hand-made wooden goods. I highly recommend booking a tour to the infamously haunted Whaley House, right on time for Halloweekend! Be sure not to bring any bad vibes or spirits with you on the trolley ride back to campus. You don’t need another reason to fail your midterms!

Join us public transportation enthusiasts, and I’ll catch you on the next ride!