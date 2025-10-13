The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: ‘Elderberry Wine’ — Wednesday

The UCSD Guardian’s A&E team viciously scours the corners of the internet in search of ground-breaking and revolutionary music to provide Tritons with the best of the best. Not really, but here’s music we think is fun.
Byline photo of Olivia Barkwill
Olivia Barkwill, Contributing Writer
Oct 13, 2025
Image courtesy of Bandcamp

Wednesday, a collaborative music project by lead vocalists and guitarists Karly Hartzman and MJ Lenderman, fuses elements of indie, rock, and country to create a warm, wistful sound. During these early autumn days, I constantly find myself listening to Wednesday’s hit single “Elderberry Wine” to comfort me as the weather cools down.

 

Wednesday draws on its Asheville, North Carolina, roots in “Elderberry Wine.” The song paints the portrait of a waning summer through Hartzman’s twangy voice and the calm, strumming acoustic guitar, reflecting the last of the sun’s simmering heat. A steady drumbeat, backing vocals, and electric guitar riffs weave into the rest of the song, bringing in some classic rock elements. 

 

Hartzman’s country flair is complemented by this rock instrumentation, offering a canvas for Wednesday’s whimsical lyrical embellishments. Snapshots of pink pickled hard-boiled eggs, tart elderberry wine, and stormy green skies dot the late-summer Appalachian landscape, evoking an air of nostalgia for their culture. Hartzman’s vivid storytelling inspires me to reminisce about my own summer memories, even as fall descends upon us.

 

Listen to the rest of the playlist here!

About the Contributor
Olivia Barkwill
Olivia Barkwill, Contributing Writer
I am a first year English Literature major, Twin Peaks (1990) superfan, and avid music listener
