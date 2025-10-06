Women’s volleyball sweeps Cal Poly in thrilling win

UC San Diego women’s volleyball (4-11, 2-1 Big West) toppled Cal Poly (11-4, 2-1 Big West) in straight sets on Friday, Oct. 3, at LionTree Arena. The 3-0 sweep marks the Tritons’ second conference win, placing them sixth in the Big West standings.

Sitting atop the division, predicted to place second in the division by the Big West Preseason Coaches’ Poll, and riding an eight-game win streak, Cal Poly seemed destined to be a fierce opponent — but the Tritons had other ideas.

“We knew it would be an intense match, so we needed to be locked in,” head coach Melanie Greene said to The UCSD Guardian in a postgame interview. “Practice intensity was really high.”

UCSD opened the scoring in the first set. Freshman outside hitter Maria Fernanda Afonso helped the team build a 10-6 lead with three successive kills, and another 2 points were added by first-time starter, freshman middle blocker Mina Olgar. Despite their early struggles, the Mustangs took the lead midway through the set with an 11-2 scoring run, cutting the Triton lead to 19-15.

However, the Tritons put a stop to the Mustangs’ momentum with a 3-point run: a kill by sophomore opposite hitter Molly McCluskey, a solo block by Afonso, and a service ace from senior defensive specialist Kayla Uhlick. Two service errors and successive kills by McCluskey created a Triton set point. The Mustangs made a 2-point push, but the final blow — a punishing spike by McCluskey — allowed the Tritons to clinch the set 25-23.

Despite an early 7-4 Mustang lead in the second set, the Tritons were not to be cowed. The teams traded 1-point swings to 16-16 before the Mustangs pulled away to a 19-16 lead. The Triton offense rallied to even the game again at 21-21 after kills by McCluskey and senior middle blocker Jasmine Saran. UCSD went 4-1 down the stretch; a tip from sophomore defensive specialist Paulina Baillie allowed the Tritons to claim the second set 26-24.

The Tritons put on a show in the final set, cruising into a 6-1 lead early. Though the Mustangs narrowed the gap to two off of Triton attack errors, they were unable to keep up with UCSD. The Tritons proceeded on a 6-point scoring run; solo blocks by Saran and three straight kills brought the score to an impressive 20-11. The Tritons blazed down the stretch, and a final kill by Afonso cemented the upset at 25-15 in the final set.

The sweep brought a much-needed energy and excitement to the team, who had yet to string together multiple wins.

“We’re going to really push again, keep this momentum going,” McCluskey said. “We’re all so excited, and I just can’t wait for tomorrow.”

On Saturday, Oct. 4, at LionTree Arena, UCSD was narrowly defeated by UC Santa Barbara, 3-2. Hoping to regain momentum, the Tritons will head north for a match against UC Davis — winner of four games in a row to open Big West play — on Thursday, Oct. 9.