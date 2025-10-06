Life Lessons with Lifestyle: Study abroad lessons for outside of the classroom

The school year has just begun, but it’s never too early to start planning your next summer! Especially if you’re considering studying abroad, you really should be drafting itineraries right now. Maybe I’m just paranoid after my scatterbrained scheduling caused me hell this past summer in Spain; either way, I’m preparing you to become the next pro traveler in my place.

From misleading a group hike and facing hitchhiking rejections to missing several buses, it’s safe to say that I didn’t plan my adventures well.

I wish I had taken the time to understand myself better before studying abroad. Am I a Type A or Type B person? I thought of myself as a Type A because I like to plan, but as it turns out, planning only counts if it’s done correctly. Take it from a freshly-aware Type B: Here are some age-old rules that will help you set sail abroad smoothly.

Sharing is caring.

I never would have imagined that this idiom could apply to sharing responsibilities because who doesn’t love a group leader? But just like planning, leading only counts if it’s done correctly.

I had already earned the affectionate title of “camp counselor” after I organized a group of six classmates for a hike out in the mountains. Our destination was Sant Miquel del Fai, a waterfall-adjacent monastery atop the Montserrat mountains. I was not only new to the land but to the people I had just met during orientation, which made me especially keen to impress them with the perfect daytrip.

Long story short, after a pricey taxi, lack of cell service, and multiple trail and restaurant closures, we were doomed to call this hike one of the biggest failures of the millenium. Even after all that, what struck me was how good-spirited my new buddies were. The journey was undoubtedly difficult, but the group’s morale never wavered. When we hit trouble, our collective determination and quick-thinking made the view all the more worthwhile.

If I had a redo, I would have just asked these folks to help me plan the trip from the get-go and share the responsibility. Even though it might seem cooler to be an independent leader, when it comes to planning, trust that teamwork — even with unfamiliar faces — can make the dream come to life.

The early bull gets the worm.

By the second week, I had learned the first lesson and got together with a few friends to organize another trip. The plan was to visit Pamplona, a city notorious for bull runs. Of course, its widespread fame also meant that spontaneity was not a viable option when the time came to purchase train tickets. Instead, we pursued a questionable rideshare with total strangers.

Long story short, my friends opted out for safety reasons, and my rideshare request didn’t even go through. If I had a redo, it would be as simple as doing my research ahead of time and securing transportation earlier. The ancient spots will always be there to explore — don’t let contemporary happenings slip by. Study up, and see what’s happening!

Look up “things to do” in the country you are studying abroad in and filter the results with your program’s timeframe. Scour the internet for YouTube vlogs of the city you will be visiting. Mind the local news reports. Planning well ahead will allow you to score tickets to special events while still giving you space for spontaneous activities.

Pop the question.

With these two lessons already in mind, I prepared much earlier for the success of my third excursion: a solo trip. I had secured bus and mountain hut reservations to cover Picos de Europa, a breathtaking mountain range across northern Spain. Things were looking up for me — I even arrived 20 minutes early for the ride.

Well, actually, I watched my bus depart before me and didn’t even realize it. … I thought it was just late. I’m usually keen on asking questions, but my language insecurity left me with false confidence that the bus ahead couldn’t have possibly been mine.

If I had a redo, I’d stop pretending I was local and just pop the damn question! No matter how fluent you are in the local language, just remember that you always have the right to ask for help. A solo trip doesn’t mean that you have to figure out everything by yourself.

With all this in mind, I’m happy to report that the fourth time was the charm; I successfully scored a trip to Italy. No lessons there. Just gnocchi and the Dolomites.

Wherever you go, I hope that this article helps guide you — and that it won’t take you a whole country’s worth of trial-and-error before you find plans going your way.