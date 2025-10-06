Best fall recipes for a dorm kitchen

As a first year, I set off my building’s fire alarm while making a quesadilla. Since then, I’ve perfected all the lazy dorm cooking hacks to get you through Fall Quarter. Here are my favorite dorm recipes that I love to cook with my friends in the fall!

Mason Jar Overnight Oats

If you’re always running late, this recipe is perfect to bring to your 8 a.m. chemistry lecture. Even better, these overnight oats are customizable to any flavor your heart desires! Feeling all the fall vibes and trying to branch out from your Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte? Try flavors like apple cinnamon crisp, chai latte, or pumpkin pie. Here is the recipe for the base of overnight oats to which you can add any flavor!

½ cup rolled oats

½ cup your preferred milk (oat milk is my favorite!)

1-2 tablespoons chia seeds

1 tablespoon honey

Mix all the ingredients with your additional flavorings — I love vanilla extract, cinnamon, and apples — in a sealable mason jar the night before you want to enjoy. Put your concoction in the fridge overnight, and dig into your ready-made breakfast in the back row of your morning lecture!

Apple Nachos

Before you judge this recipe, no, these are not traditional nachos with cheese! Instead, they are a sweet fall take on a savory classic — perfect for sharing with friends while you rewatch “Gilmore Girls” for the 10th time!

1-2 apples

2 tablespoons peanut butter (or any nut/seed butter)

2 tablespoons mini chocolate chips

A sprinkle of granola

Cinnamon (optional)

Slice the apples into thin, chip-like pieces and arrange on a plate so that they overlap slightly. Place the peanut butter in the microwave for about 20-30 seconds, so it is easy to spread. Drizzle the melted peanut butter over the apples with a spoon. Top with mini chocolate chips, a dash of cinnamon, granola, and any other toppings you wish!

Pumpkin Spice Mug Cake

If you’re in the mood for pumpkin spice and everything nice, try this two-minute mug cake!

3-4 tablespoons all-purpose flour (add a little more if batter is too runny)

1-2 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

¼ teaspoon baking powder

3 tablespoons canned pumpkin puree

2 tablespoons milk

Combine all dry ingredients in a microwave safe mug and mix until combined. Stir in the pumpkin puree and milk until smooth. Cook in the microwave on high for around 90 seconds. Cook time will depend on your specific microwave voltage, but you can check if it’s done by doing the toothpick test. Add 10-15 seconds, if needed, but be careful not to overcook as it can become rubbery. Let it cool for two minutes and enjoy!

PRO TIP: If you’re lazy like me, you can buy Betty Crocker Pumpkin Spice Cake Mug Treats Packets — no one will know the difference!

Black Bean Chili

Nothing says fall like football gamedays, and warm chili is the best watch party snack! Here’s a quick and easy dorm version you can try for your next “Sunday Night Football” party.

1 can black beans (drained and rinsed)

½ cup salsa

¼ cup shredded cheese

Toppings of your choice (optional)

In a microwavable bowl, combine black beans, salsa, and cheese. Microwave for 90 seconds until warm. Finish it off with your favorite toppings — mine are sour cream, avocado, and tortilla chips.

I hope you enjoy these cozy dorm meal ideas and the immaculate fall vibes this quarter! I will be chefing up some pumpkin spice mug cakes myself!