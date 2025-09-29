Life Lessons with Lifestyle: How to keep in touch with your hometown besties

Going off to college is overwhelming. You’re in a new place, taking all new classes, and finding yourself in conversations with people who just don’t get you. It can be so overwhelming, in fact, that — swept up in the chaos of it all — you might not talk to your friends from home for days, maybe even weeks.

If you’re like me, you don’t want your hometown friends to slip through your fingers because of your busy life. Your ride or dies know you better than anyone else in the world — who else witnessed your 2020 Addison Rae TikTok phase? Though all my friends from home live far from San Diego, we have worked hard to keep in touch. I can proudly say our friendships have only grown stronger!

After a successful freshman year, here’s my guide to keeping your hometown bonds strong even when you’re away from home:

1. Schedule a weekly catch-up call.

Pick a day and time you’re both free to catch up on everything, from your annoying professor who’s already scheduled a Week 2 midterm to your new favorite blueberry muffin from Middle of Muir Cafe. Even just 10 minutes every Sunday night will help you feel closer, and the consistency will ensure you aren’t missing out on each other’s little victories. I find that having a sweet treat or warm cup of tea together while you spill the tea always makes the call more fun too!

2. Send random photos — emphasis on random.

Saw a cute cat that followed you to your dorm after class? Take a pic and send it.

Studied in a new cafe and found the best matcha? Snap it. That cute outfit you wore to class? That’s right — there’d better be pics. The weirder and more casual they are, the better. Doing so will remind you of all the little mundane memories you’ve shared together at home. Plus, “saw this and thought of you” is possibly the sweetest message you can send.

3. Snail mail is still a thing!

Handwrite letters and send them to each other’s dorm mailboxes. Although your messages will be a little delayed, the extra effort makes them all the more fun to receive. Bonus points if you also send along their favorite snacks, cute stickers, silly drawings, or packaged tea bags.

4. Start a two-man (book club or watch party).

Pick one thing — a book, a show, a podcast — to consume together and share your thoughts. Having a shared experience, even a simple “WTH?” text, can make conversations feel like old times again. My personal favorite show to watch with my hometown friends is “Dancing with the Stars” because there is always something to talk about!

5. Be prepared for change!

As you go through new experiences, your relationship will change a little — but that’s okay! You may go days without talking. You may forget to respond sometimes. But be patient, trust your bond, and once you are finally reunited, it will be like no time has passed.

As Fall Quarter kicks off and homesickness kicks in, I hope these tips help you as much as they helped me and my hometown besties during my freshman year!