Up and Coming

May 27 — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Museum of Us at Balboa Park — Balboa Park offers free admission for San Diego residents to different museums each Tuesday throughout the year. May 27 is the fourth Tuesday of the month, so admission to the Museum of Us is free! Check out exhibits highlighting diverse stories and interactive experiences that encourage reflection. The Balboa Botanical Building recently reopened and is a perfect stop to make on your way to or from the museum.

May 27 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

UCSD Farmers Market — Every Tuesday, you can find UC San Diego’s Farmers Market at the Epstein Family Amphitheater. Check out the various drinks and hot meals at all the different stands! This week is a great time to pick up some picnic essentials and catch those end-of-quarter rays on Sun God Lawn.

May 27 — 6:30 p.m.

“Conclave” at The Loft — The Loft is hosting its final TV Dinner of the quarter, screening “Conclave,” an Oscar-nominated film. The screening and dinner are free for UCSD students.

May 27 to June 1 — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Belmont in Bloom — Catch the last of the spring bloom at Belmont Park’s flora-themed festival: Belmont in Bloom, which began in early April. The festival offers roller coasters, live entertainment, and special activities on select days. Admission is free, but attractions and games are priced by tickets you can purchase in bundles.

May 28 — 6:30 p.m.

“New Wave” at The Loft — The Loft will be showing a screening of “New Wave,” a documentary focusing on the Vietnamese-American community, to celebrate APIA Heritage Month. It’s free for UCSD students!

May 30 to June 1 — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kobey’s Swap Meet Vintage Alley — As San Diego starts to warm up, shop for some summer essentials at America’s largest sneaker and vintage swap meet. It will be open all weekend for you to find comics, clothes, jewelry, and much more.

May 31 — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

La Jolla Open Aire market — Enjoy UCSD’s local coastal community as you pick up snacks, fresh produce, and flowers at the La Jolla Open Aire Market.