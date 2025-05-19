Falling in love with San Diego all over again: Wonderfront 2025

This past weekend, I had the privilege of attending Day 1 of the Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival. I was initially drawn in by Daniel Caesar’s name on the lineup — a rare chance to see one of my favorite artists live. However, what began as a mission to catch one standout performance quickly became something much bigger: a vibrant celebration of San Diego itself.

I arrived around 1 p.m., about an hour after the festival had kicked off. After a bit of back and forth between the box office and the main entrance — thanks to some confusion with the new chipped wristband technology — I was finally in.

Wonderfront is different from other music festivals because it isn’t set up in a remote open field; instead, it is deeply embedded within the city’s landscape. Located on the waterfront behind Seaport Village, the festival blends San Diego’s urban scenery with the bay’s breezy charm. The stages were set up alongside the bay, and views of sailboats gliding past the crowds created a backdrop that felt unique to San Diego. Adding on to this experience, one of the performance venues was on a yacht, where VIP ticket-holders could board and enjoy live music while sailing around the Seaport Village coast.

Wonderfront’s layout was also incredibly intuitive, with smaller stages by the entrance, vendors and DJ sets filling the middle grounds, and the main headliner stages anchoring the back. With lots of grassy spots to sit down and take a break, the festival experience was never chaotic or exhausting; I was relaxed the entire time. The layout made it easy to wander between sets, grab a bite, or wind down on the grass, all while staying immersed in the rhythm of the event. Whether you were a local or a tourist, the vibe was welcoming, laid-back, and unmistakably West Coast.

I tried my best to attend a diverse range of performances. I started my day off at the Hazy Stage near the festival’s entrance with a set by artist Nourished by Time, who combined angsty vocals with unique synth sounds. He manned the stage alone, using just a laptop, a keyboard, and a microphone to fill out his incredible set. His voice reminded me of a cooler version of The Dare, without the performative indie sleaze energy.

I then made my way over to the Events.com Stage for the second half of Biig Piig’s set. Her sound was laid back, with monotone vocals layered over fast-paced beats. It echoed the overall anthem of the Wonderfront Festival, evoking a feeling that gives you permission to let go, dance, and express yourself. As I sat on a grassy hill, I looked around at everyone enjoying themselves — some dancing in the sun, others stretched out on blankets, talking or simply swaying to the rhythm. There was a sense of collective ease, like we had all briefly stepped out of our routines and into a space created just for joy. Biig Piig’s music, coupled with the seaside breeze off the water and the open sky above, made it feel like time had slowed down, even if it was just for a moment.

Perhaps the most entertaining performance of the day, however, came from Jordan Ward on the Cypress Ascendant Stage. I had seen him perform live before during last year’s Fall Y’all event on campus. That first performance was chaotic and a little confusing; at the time, Ward’s style was somewhat scattered, and his set lacked cohesion. Over a year later, I was pleasantly surprised to see that he had refined his sound while maintaining that same unpredictable charm. Between songs, he blasted air horns, ran and leaped across the stage, and at one point, even barked like a dog for what seemed like a full minute.

The highlight of my day, unsurprisingly, was Daniel Caesar. Despite his questionable politics, he remains one of the best voices of our generation, and he sounded even better live. He performed a set consisting of a good variety of music from his latest album “Never Enough” and popular classics like “Best Part” and “Japanese Denim.” His voice was amazingly clear and angelic, and witnessing it live felt like an out-of-body religious experience.

Wonderfront ultimately deepened my appreciation for San Diego. I’ve lived here for nearly two years now, but attending the festival reminded me of just how lucky I am to call this city home. While I often find myself complaining about San Diego’s stubborn marine layer — especially when comparing it to the sunny skies of my hometown in Orange County — on this day, the overcast weather was a gift. It kept the day cool and comfortable, making it easy to stay outside for hours without overheating or needing to retreat to the shade. During his set, Nourished by Time commented, “I can’t believe you guys get to live here,” and I couldn’t agree more.

More than just the weather, the classic laid-back San Diego energy made the experience special. There was no pressure to constantly move or chase the next big act; the festival felt like an open invitation to meander at your own pace, to take it all in however you wanted. I left Wonderfront feeling rejuvenated rather than exhausted.

What started as a mission to see Daniel Caesar became something much more meaningful. Wonderfront celebrates the city’s talent, culture, and the kind of easygoing magic born when good music meets a beautiful setting. I went in for the headliners but left with a deeper connection to the city I now call home. Wonderfront isn’t just a music festival — it’s a love letter to San Diego.