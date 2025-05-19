Extra! Extra! Week 8 – News in Brief

55-foot whale shored up in La Jolla

LA JOLLA SHORES, Calif. — A 55-foot whale carcass washed onto La Jolla Shores overnight on Wednesday, May 14. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there was no way to visually identify the species of the whale because its remains were largely decomposed.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the remains were mostly cleared from the beach by noon on Wednesday. The city of San Diego was responsible for the cleanup and took the remains to the Miramar Landfill.

NOAA will test samples from the whale to determine its species at the Southwest Fisheries Science Center in La Jolla, according to spokesperson Michael Milstein. Genetic information about the whale may help scientists understand whether this death is connected to recent toxic algae blooms across Southern California.

Newsom cracks down on homeless encampments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Monday, May 12, California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a model ordinance to assist local governments in immediately addressing homeless encampments and improving access to resources like shelters.

Newsom encouraged local governments to ban:

Constructing any semi-permanent structure on public property for the purpose of sheltering one or more persons. Camping on public property for more than three consecutive nights. Camping within 200 feet of posted notice to vacate encampments. Blocking public streets or sidewalks.

He also cautioned city governments to provide encampment residents a 48-hour notice before an encampment sweep and work with local shelter and service providers. Newsom directed cities to not prohibit camping if no shelter beds are available.

The model ordinance follows Newsom’s Executive Order N-1-24, issued on July 25, 2024, urging California state agencies to implement policies that restrict public camping in an effort to address the homelessness crisis.

Newsom’s announcement is backed by $3.3 billion in funding from Proposition 1 to expand and improve California’s behavioral health system, providing mental health care services and facilities to those who are homeless.

Newsom announces Medi-Cal policy for immigrants without legal status

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Wednesday, May 14, California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a freeze on health care access for immigrants without legal status. The proposal — planned to go into effect in January 2026 — would pause Medi-Cal enrollment for low-income immigrants without legal status above the age of 19. The 1.6 million immigrants in California without legal status who are already enrolled will be charged a monthly $100 premium starting in 2027.

This plan’s announcement comes a year after Newsom granted Medi-Cal access to low-income immigrants without legal status. Newsom’s administration attributed the freeze to Congress’ proposal to reduce spending on federal Medicaid and a $16 billion shortfall in the state’s budget as a result of recent tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump. These efforts are expected to save California more than $5 billion by 2028.

Democrat Lena Gonzalez, majority leader of the California State Senate and co-chair of the Latino legislative caucus, does not support Newsom’s proposal.

“Absolutely, I’m opposed to what is being put forward right now, that would reform Medi-Cal in a way that cuts folks that are working Californians,” Gonzalez said. “This is really stark. I get it, we have to tighten our belts, but we should look for other ways.”

Republican lawmakers had previously criticized Newsom’s decision to expand access to Medi-Cal to immigrants without legal status, arguing it is not sustainable for the state budget.

The proposal would include exceptions for children, pregnant people, and emergency care.

Palm Springs fertility clinic targeted in car bombing

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — On Saturday, May 17, a car bombing outside of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs killed one person and injured four others. The blast occurred at 11 a.m. on North Indian Canyon Drive near an American Reproductive Centers Clinic, producing a debris field spanning at least 250 yards. According to NPR, the primary suspect involved in this bombing is also likely the person killed in the explosion.

Akil Davis, assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office, called the incident an “act of terrorism” in a press conference on Saturday evening. CBS reports that the suspect expressed anti-natalist sentiment in writing and recordings. In a press conference on Sunday, May 18, officials said they believe the suspect also attempted to record the attack on the clinic.

Palm Springs police Chief Andy Mills said that there is no active threat to the community at this time, and the bombing is believed to be an isolated incident.