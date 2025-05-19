The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

A day at the SD Vegan Food Festival

Contributing Lifestyle Writer Arohi Nawab visited the third annual San Diego Vegan Food Festival in Little Italy on May 10. Read to learn her thoughts on which booths to beeline toward and which treats are worth trying next year.
Arohi Nawab, Contributing Writer
May 19, 2025
Photo by Arohi Nawab / UCSD Guardian

Last Saturday, my friends and I had the chance to attend the San Diego Vegan Food Festival in Little Italy. As a life-long vegetarian, my bar for plant-based food is pretty low; I’m no stranger to spending $15 on a “plant-based” burger, only to be met with the revolting taste of America’s infamous “impossible meat.” Needless to say, I was pleasantly surprised by the endless food options available at the festival, with stalls stretching past Waterfront Park deep into Little Italy’s main plaza. From Asian fusion to innovative fruit-infused matcha and gourmet cinnamon-rolls, the San Diego Vegan Food Festival had everything. With so many options, I figured the only responsible thing to do was try a bit of everything, from savory street food to sweet, icy treats. 

I tried dishes from five stalls — here’s my very unofficial, completely biased review on how they shaped up.

  1. Bolly Bites

Our first stop was Bolly Bites, an Indian street food stall. My friends and I are all Indian international students and immediately felt drawn to the stand by an invisible force, yearning for a taste of home. I ordered the samosa chaat — a street-style snack made with spicy chickpea curry, crispy samosa, and mint-flavored chutney — and felt a burst of nostalgia on my first bite. Its flavors were perfect, and the masala-to-onion ratio reminded me of the samosa chaat back home.

Unfortunately, I tasted some of the dishes my friends got, and fair warning — not everything at Bolly Bites was quite up to par. The pani puri was less than impressive: The puri was soggy, and the pani lacked even a hint of seasoning. The mango lassi cost $11 — an outrageous price for what is essentially yogurt mixed with mango syrup. The flavor didn’t make up for the price, either; the syrup tasted artificial, making for an overly sweet taste reminiscent of melted mango candy.  

Final rating: 8/10

    2. SoCal Frozen Mix

SoCal Frozen Mix, a family-owned business that specializes in Mexican raspados, was by far my favorite stall at the festival. The concept sounds so simple — fruit puree drizzled over shaved ice — but the execution was what made the stand so extraordinary. I got the mango raspado, and each bite felt like eating a chilled, freshly cut piece of fruit. Perhaps it was the natural flavor of the fruit — as opposed to the artificial juice used in many other flurries — that made it so memorable. I found myself missing my raspado when I was done and had to pry myself away from the stall before I filled up on the icy treats. 

Final rating: 10/10

Photo by Arohi Nawab

      3. 24Vegan

My only reason for checking out this otherwise plain-looking stall was the chant of “everything under $5!” echoing from 24Vegan’s loudspeaker. Everything — the Korean fire dumplings, egg rolls, and spicy garlic noodles — was $5. I got one of each. My friend Kavya said that the dumpling was “the best thing we ate.” 

While I wasn’t as blown away, the stall still offered a great bang for my buck. The flavors were tangy, and the spices weren’t overbearing. The Korean fire dumplings had a soft, chewy wrapper with a mildly spicy filling that built heat with each bite, and the garlic noodles were coated in a fiery sauce with a subtle hint of garlicky sweetness. Overall, if you’re looking for a place that balances sweet and spicy while still beasting on a budget, 24Vegan is the spot for you.

Final rating: 9/10

      4. The Cannoli Bar

Have you ever heard of a Dubai chocolate-flavored cannoli bar? Unfortunately, it sounds better than it tastes. Eager for the pistachio taste I was promised, I held out hope for a rich, chocolaty bite to come through. But I was left waiting. The cannoli was filled with an underwhelming chocolate cream that was just alright. The outer coating was crispy enough, but it lacked the soft, buttery flavor I was craving. The pistachio turned out to be little more than a decorative afterthought, with flavor clearly taking a backseat to appearance. For a place that takes pride in its eccentric cannoli flavors, my experience at The Cannoli Bar was average at best. It was not bad but definitely not memorable; it was just there

Final rating: 5/10

Final thoughts: Despite the ups and downs, the San Diego Vegan Food Festival was a fun way to spend the day and try new food I wouldn’t have been able to find elsewhere. While some stalls missed the mark — looking at you, $11-mango lassi — the variety, creativity, and atmosphere of the festival made up for it. As someone used to the often underwhelming experience of restaurant plant-based food, I didn’t expect to walk out delighted with a full stomach. I’m excited to make my way back next year, especially for another taste of a mango raspado.

