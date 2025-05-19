A day at the SD Vegan Food Festival

Last Saturday, my friends and I had the chance to attend the San Diego Vegan Food Festival in Little Italy. As a life-long vegetarian, my bar for plant-based food is pretty low; I’m no stranger to spending $15 on a “plant-based” burger, only to be met with the revolting taste of America’s infamous “impossible meat.” Needless to say, I was pleasantly surprised by the endless food options available at the festival, with stalls stretching past Waterfront Park deep into Little Italy’s main plaza. From Asian fusion to innovative fruit-infused matcha and gourmet cinnamon-rolls, the San Diego Vegan Food Festival had everything. With so many options, I figured the only responsible thing to do was try a bit of everything, from savory street food to sweet, icy treats.

I tried dishes from five stalls — here’s my very unofficial, completely biased review on how they shaped up.

Bolly Bites

Our first stop was Bolly Bites, an Indian street food stall. My friends and I are all Indian international students and immediately felt drawn to the stand by an invisible force, yearning for a taste of home. I ordered the samosa chaat — a street-style snack made with spicy chickpea curry, crispy samosa, and mint-flavored chutney — and felt a burst of nostalgia on my first bite. Its flavors were perfect, and the masala-to-onion ratio reminded me of the samosa chaat back home.

Unfortunately, I tasted some of the dishes my friends got, and fair warning — not everything at Bolly Bites was quite up to par. The pani puri was less than impressive: The puri was soggy, and the pani lacked even a hint of seasoning. The mango lassi cost $11 — an outrageous price for what is essentially yogurt mixed with mango syrup. The flavor didn’t make up for the price, either; the syrup tasted artificial, making for an overly sweet taste reminiscent of melted mango candy.

Final rating: 8/10

2. SoCal Frozen Mix

SoCal Frozen Mix, a family-owned business that specializes in Mexican raspados, was by far my favorite stall at the festival. The concept sounds so simple — fruit puree drizzled over shaved ice — but the execution was what made the stand so extraordinary. I got the mango raspado, and each bite felt like eating a chilled, freshly cut piece of fruit. Perhaps it was the natural flavor of the fruit — as opposed to the artificial juice used in many other flurries — that made it so memorable. I found myself missing my raspado when I was done and had to pry myself away from the stall before I filled up on the icy treats.

Final rating: 10/10

3. 24Vegan

My only reason for checking out this otherwise plain-looking stall was the chant of “everything under $5!” echoing from 24Vegan’s loudspeaker. Everything — the Korean fire dumplings, egg rolls, and spicy garlic noodles — was $5. I got one of each. My friend Kavya said that the dumpling was “the best thing we ate.”

While I wasn’t as blown away, the stall still offered a great bang for my buck. The flavors were tangy, and the spices weren’t overbearing. The Korean fire dumplings had a soft, chewy wrapper with a mildly spicy filling that built heat with each bite, and the garlic noodles were coated in a fiery sauce with a subtle hint of garlicky sweetness. Overall, if you’re looking for a place that balances sweet and spicy while still beasting on a budget, 24Vegan is the spot for you.

Final rating: 9/10

4. The Cannoli Bar

Have you ever heard of a Dubai chocolate-flavored cannoli bar? Unfortunately, it sounds better than it tastes. Eager for the pistachio taste I was promised, I held out hope for a rich, chocolaty bite to come through. But I was left waiting. The cannoli was filled with an underwhelming chocolate cream that was just alright. The outer coating was crispy enough, but it lacked the soft, buttery flavor I was craving. The pistachio turned out to be little more than a decorative afterthought, with flavor clearly taking a backseat to appearance. For a place that takes pride in its eccentric cannoli flavors, my experience at The Cannoli Bar was average at best. It was not bad but definitely not memorable; it was just there.

Final rating: 5/10

Final thoughts: Despite the ups and downs, the San Diego Vegan Food Festival was a fun way to spend the day and try new food I wouldn’t have been able to find elsewhere. While some stalls missed the mark — looking at you, $11-mango lassi — the variety, creativity, and atmosphere of the festival made up for it. As someone used to the often underwhelming experience of restaurant plant-based food, I didn’t expect to walk out delighted with a full stomach. I’m excited to make my way back next year, especially for another taste of a mango raspado.