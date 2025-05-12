Media memories: A tribute to our mothers

I attribute much of my love for the arts and media to my mother, who always supported my interests and indulged me, even when they were not exactly her cup of tea. Her life as a single mom was never easy, but I think our outings to the movies, musicals, and concerts — which allowed us to escape our reality for a couple of hours and immerse ourselves in fantasy worlds — were important bonding times for us.

In support of my love of musical theater, my mother took me to all of my first musicals. We saw “The Wiggles” when I was a toddler, “Wicked” at the San Diego Civic Theatre a few years back, and more recently, “Peter Pan” for my 21st birthday this year. For both my and my brother’s birthdays, she would take us to the movie theater to watch whatever we wanted. My birthday wishes ranged from “Iron Man 3,” to the “Now You See Me” franchise, and the “Tinkerbell” movies. She also took me to my first concerts at Pechanga Arena, once to see Selena Gomez and another time to see Shawn Mendes. … Yes, I was very much on Tumblr in 2014 when all of this was popular.

Now, when I go to the movies, attend a concert, or watch a musical, I always think of the times I went with my mom and all the sacrifices she made just so she could see me smile while enjoying my interests.

– Leea Caddell, Staff Writer

Have you ever sat down to watch a show and realized that it is telling your life story to a tee? For me, the widely beloved 2000s drama, “Gilmore Girls,” is that show, and this Mother’s Day, I find myself celebrating my mom’s existence at 20 years old — the same age she was when I was born. Sometimes it freaks me out just how similar Rory and Lorelai’s relationship is to ours, from their lack of a proper dining table to the endless bantering that irritates my grandparents to no end, and even down to having a favorite breakfast spot.

Rory and Lorelai go to Luke’s every day to sip on piping hot coffee and lay out the day’s activities, reminiscent of a tradition my mom and I had of going to Fig, our favorite diner back home. The pie was always incredible, and the staff knew us by name, like the Gilmores at Luke’s. And similarly, the coffee was a persistent siren, and we were naive sailors. Just the aroma wafting out of the coffee aisle as I enter Vons is enough to make me think of my mom, and is probably the reason I have an unshakeable caffeine addiction.

Lorelai is my ultimate comfort character. She is authentic and goofy, just like my mom, but most importantly, they are both completely dedicated to making their daughters’ dreams come true. I empathize deeply with Lorelai because my mom, who had bills to pay and a child to raise, also didn’t get the opportunity to attend college.

I used to feel guilty that she didn’t get to achieve the ambitious goals that she had at my age, but a letter she wrote to me before I came to college made me realize that dreams are rarely constant. She said that on the day I was born, my happiness became hers; everything I ever dreamed of accomplishing was a dream she would then dedicate herself to.

I know I’m not alone in this unwavering maternal support. Generations of mothers have placed their aspirations on the back burner for their children to have the education, security, or finances that they didn’t have, and continue to move through life selflessly. This is why, similar to Rory, I try to shoot for the stars for my mom as a way to take advantage of the opportunities she worked so hard to open up for me. I’m rewatching “Gilmore Girls” this Mother’s Day to feel like I am right back at home with her, eating our takeout on the couch, watching TV, and laughing until we can’t breathe, ready to do it all over again the next day.

– Lina Mauk, Senior Staff Writer

My mom and I don’t necessarily see eye to eye when it comes to selecting movies for a Saturday night screening. Sit her in front of a Gerard Butler joint, and she’ll experience a level of focus that leaves most “Studygram” influencers in the dust. Give me a four-hour drama about farm labor, and I’ll be yelling its praises from the rooftops of my Letterboxd account.

Despite this aesthetic discrepancy, there’s a real excitement in trying to find a middle ground for our mother-son movie nights. Last summer, we struck gold when we went through the “Fast and Furious” series together — a personal favorite of hers. The series had existed as an inside joke between our family long before this marathon: We were big fans of the “Fast and Furious: Supercharged” attraction at Universal Studios, and our family group chat’s name, “I don’t need friends, I got family,” is a spin on Dominic Toretto’s famous catchphrase. And it was my attempt to unearth what she found so fascinating about these films that made me sit down in the living room each night to watch these ridiculous yet enthralling movies with her over a bowl of nacho Doritos.

I was immediately enamored with the utter inanity of the vehicular stunts, yet also swept up in the decade-spanning family drama which had me misty-eyed by the ninth installment. My favorite part, though, was realizing how Toretto, his family, and their adventures created a space for me and my mom to enjoy each other’s company. For her, this marathon was probably just another excuse to spend time with me. For me, these moments allowed me to glance at her, see vivid sparkles in her eyes, and witness the excitement in her face. In seeing how alive she looked during these tense thrillers and bombastic action scenes — though I still can’t say that most action movies are for me — I’m glad I get to see my mom at her happiest when we watch these films.

Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. I love you, always. Here’s to many more movie nights together.

– Matthew Pham, Senior Staff Writer