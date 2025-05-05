Triton Television hosts annual UCSD Student Film Festival

On April 26 and 27 in Price Center Theater, Triton Television screened a collection of student-made films spanning topics from go-carts to margaritas, interviews with Lyft drivers, and adoptive childhood reflections. Fueled by the passion of UC San Diego’s filmmaking community, the festival boasted an impressive showcase of films that simultaneously pushed boundaries and wowed audiences.

In addition to the well-loved documentary, narrative, and experimental awards, this year’s festival flaunted a new category for consideration: animation. Between screenings, guests also had the opportunity to attend informational panels hosted by UCSD alumni, learning about film production and the event itself, or getting a hands-on look at cutting edge Sony cameras, courtesy of George’s Camera.

This spirit of celebration manifested itself during the awards ceremony, where the festival’s standout works — judged online by over 100 reviewers — were recognized. Student filmmakers and festival-goers walked into Price Center Theater on Sunday night with bated breath.

This year’s festival featured two new additions made to honor legends of UCSD filmmaking with the Sherman George and Manny Faber Awards. The festival concluded by presenting The Golden Trident, awarded to the best overall film.

The Sherman George Award honors a lifetime of technical work and mentorship, recognizing “technical brilliance and craftsmanship.” George was a news cameraman who got his start in UCSD’s visual arts department by quietly fixing up broken surplus photography and film gear. Working under the radar for the benefit of graduate students, he established an operational lab for film processing and printing. When George’s contributions came to light, he was hired on the spot, becoming a valued member of the department for 31 years — eventually serving as director of the UCSD Media Center.

The filmmaker that matched George’s dedication and skill was Rik Van Hoorn for his film “Between Lemon and Mustard.”

TTV also honored the life and legacy of Manny Farber, one of the 20th century’s most influential film critics. In his time as a professor in the UCSD visual arts department, Farber left an indelible mark with his mentorship and new ways of thinking that pushed the boundaries of his and his students’ work.

The Manny Farber Award was bestowed upon the film that carried on Farber’s spirit, utilizing unorthodox methods to achieve stunning results. It was presented to Arnold Villagrana for their film “517 Movies.”

Eve Xelestial Moreno-Luz’s “No Estas Solas” won in the fiercely competitive Documentary category. They were not able to accept their award in person, but received an uproar of applause regardless.

“CUT!” directed by Hannah Gurne was voted best in the Narrative category. Gurne was accompanied by their friends and filmmaking partners, showcasing a victory celebration that was in line with the bloody theme of their film.

Jenna Allred took home gold in the Experimental category for their film “Entangled,” which explored the question of self-perception through uncanny visuals and unique set design.

The first ever and much anticipated recipient of the Animation award was Kathleen Hoang for their film “Goodbye and Hello to my Dad.”

The Golden Trident honors the best overall film, determined by the votes of dozens of judges. TTV’s core staff, which was responsible for putting on the event, announced that the winner was Van Hoorn for “Between Lemon and Mustard.”