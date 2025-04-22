The UCSD Guardian’s 2025 NFL mock draft

The 90th annual NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 25. Below, Senior Staff Writer Isaiah Benitez predicts how the first 32 picks will play out. For the sake of clarity, mock trades were not permitted.

1. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, Quarterback, University of Miami – Armed with the first overall pick, the Titans will select this year’s top quarterback prospect to spark a much-needed franchise revival.

2. Cleveland Browns: Travis Hunter, Athlete, University of Colorado Boulder – With major needs at nearly every position, the Browns will pick Hunter to make a day-one impact in their wide receiver and cornerback rooms.

3. New York Giants: Abdul Carter, Edge Rusher, Penn State University – Despite the team already having two starting-caliber edge rushers in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, Carter’s elite speed and flexibility make him too good of a prospect for the Giants to pass up.

4. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle, Louisiana State University – With head coach Mike Vrabel’s regime now underway, the Patriots will select Campbell to strengthen the protection around quarterback Drake Maye and bring forth a new era in Patriots’ culture.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Graham, Defensive Tackle, University of Michigan – Graham’s college tape is a highlight reel chock-full of top-notch pass rushing and run blocking. With elite speed, strength, and technique, he will be a powerful addition to the currently lackluster Jacksonville defense.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Johnson, Cornerback, University of Michigan – Head coach Pete Carroll’s Raiders will select Johnson to bolster their secondary and usher in a new age for the franchise.

7. New York Jets: Armand Membou, Offensive Tackle, University of Missouri – By drafting Membou, the Jets will continue to strengthen their offensive line after taking offensive lineman Olu Fashanu last year.

8. Carolina Panthers: Jalon Walker, Linebacker, University of Georgia – The Panthers had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season and are in desperate need of a blitzing quarterback-spy like Walker.

9. New Orleans Saints: Tetairoa McMillan, Wide Receiver, University of Arizona – The Saints will snag the consensus top receiver in this year’s draft to build a strong core that, despite being riddled with injuries, already boasts Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Brandin Cooks.

10. Chicago Bears: Ashton Jeanty, Running Back, Boise State University – Landing Jeanty is the dream scenario for head coach Ben Johnson’s Bears. Taking one of the best running back prospects in years while simultaneously rebuilding their offensive line will do wonders for quarterback Caleb Williams and the Chicago offense.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Kelvin Banks Jr., Offensive Tackle, University of Texas – The Niners have glaring needs for both lines in this draft, and picking the winner of 2024’s Lombardi Award, given to the best college lineman, might be their best bet.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver, University of Texas – America’s team is up next. The Cowboys will choose an explosive wideout to pair with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and bring Dallas’ offense to a new level.

13. Miami Dolphins: Walter Nolen, Defensive Tackle, University of Mississippi – With defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and defensive end Calais Campbell gone, the Dolphins will take Nolen to replenish their defensive line talent. Picking a beast like Nolen is a long-term investment with immediate returns that Miami can’t pass on.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Tyler Warren, Tight End, Pennsylvania State University – After missing out on tight end Brock Bowers last year, the Colts will take 2024’s Mackey Award-winning tight end as a solid consolation prize. Warren’s characteristic size and versatility make him a great piece for this up-and-coming offense.

15. Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, Edge Rusher, University of Georgia – The Falcons will select a homegrown Georgia talent to kickstart their defensive resurgence and conquer the relatively weak NFC South.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Derrick Harmon, Defensive Tackle, University of Oregon – Arizona will invest in the trenches by taking one of college football’s most productive defensive tackles. Under the mentorship of Calais Campbell, Harmon will deploy his size, speed, and power to become a staple in the franchise.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Mike Green, Edge Rusher, Marshall University – Following the record-breaking contract extensions of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, the Bengals are in need of young, cheap defensive players. Though coming from a small school, Green has enormous potential to dominate the league with his repertoire of explosive pass-rushing moves.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Booker, Offensive Guard, University of Alabama – As one of the best guards in this year’s draft, Booker will be responsible for protecting quarterback Sam Darnold and leading the way for an already-dangerous two-man rushing attack.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jahdae Barron, Cornerback, University of Texas – The rapid growth of nickel defenses has made elite slot corners like Barron essential for team success. By selecting the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner, the Bucs ensure protection from threats against the league’s premier inside.

20. Denver Broncos: Omarion Hampton, Running Back, University of North Carolina – In 2024, the Broncos’ running back room was home to four sub-500-yard rushers. Bringing in a gamechanger like Hampton will round out the team’s offense and assist with quarterback Bo Nix’s development.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Shedeur Sanders, Quarterback, University of Colorado Boulder – Since the departure of franchise legend and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers have been a quarterback away from breaking past the threshold of 9-8 purgatory. Taking the second-best quarterback in this class will give the people of Pittsburgh hope for the franchise’s future and halt the possible release of head coach Mike Tomlin.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, Tight End, University of Michigan – Head coach Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers hit two birds with one stone — giving quarterback Justin Herbert a dynamic receiving threat and Harbaugh a familiar face to coach. Loveland’s 2024 college tape shows off his unmatched route running, despite the ineptitude of Michigan’s quarterback room; perhaps a new start in LA will be as beneficial for him as it will be for everyone else.

23. Green Bay Packers: Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver, Ohio State University – The Packers’ current wide receiver room is full of injuries and lacking stars. Egbuka may not be the flashiest receiver in this draft, but he’s Ohio State’s all-time leader in receptions for a reason.

24. Minnesota Vikings: Malaki Starks, Safety, University of Georgia – The Vikings lost Cam Bynum to free agency and are prepared for Harrison Smith’s retirement after the coming season. Minnesota will be able to prepare for the future with Starks, who some see as the most pro-ready safety in this season’s draft.

25. Houston Texans: Josh Simmons, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State University – After trading stalwart offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Commanders, it seemed like Houston’s offensive line was doomed. Simmons provides a glimmer of hope to all Houstonians, possessing the appropriate frame and fluidity to lift quarterback C.J. Stroud from his sophomore slump.

26. Los Angeles Rams: Jihaad Campbell, Linebacker, University of Alabama – Having successfully rebuilt an Aaron Donald-adjacent pass rush in the aggregate, the Rams will now set their focus on pass coverage. As the most polished coverage linebacker in this year’s class, Campbell fits this role perfectly.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Shemar Stewart, Edge Rusher, Texas A&M University – Stewart is the ultimate project edge rusher — he has the greatest combined results of any defensive end in history while simultaneously having miniscule production in college. By taking him, the Ravens will hope to shape Stewart into the type of player that his athleticism allows.

28. Detroit Lions: James Pearce Jr., Edge Rusher, University of Tennessee – Though once projected to go first overall, Pearce will fall into the Lions’ hands after questions about his size, personality, and technique tanked his draft stock. Head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions will find a way to work past these issues and tap into Pearce’s strengths.

29. Washington Commanders: Nic Scourton, Edge Rusher, Texas A&M University – Late in the first round, the Commanders will nab not only a dominant edge rusher but a proven leader of men. Even though the team improved immensely during the 2024 season, drafting an impactful lineman with a culture-setting personality will help it sustain its surprising success.

30. Buffalo Bills: Kenneth Grant, Defensive Tackle, University of Michigan – Landing a proven nose tackle like Grant will help Buffalo stop the run and get the ball back into quarterback Josh Allen’s hands. The team has needs all around, but focusing on the trenches is always a safe bet.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Tyleik Williams, Defensive Tackle, Ohio State University – The Chiefs needs are few and far between given a healthy wide receiver room. If Williams goes to Kansas City, he will be under the mentorship of defensive tackle Chris Jones and a key player in setting up the blitzes that head coach Steve Spagnuolo is known for.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Nick Emmanwori, Safety, University of South Carolina – Despite having the best athletic score of any safety in NFL history, Emmanwori’s inconsistent college production leaves parts of his game to be desired. On the Eagles, Emmanwori will develop the traits necessary to become an elite replacement for outgoing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.