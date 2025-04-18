The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

AS runoff election results

Byline photo of Ana Paula Mendias-Navarrete
Ana Paula Mendias-Navarrete
Apr 18, 2025

On April 18 at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom, Associated Students elections manager Eduardo Tapia Jr-Urbieta announced the results of the A.S. runoff election for A.S. President, Vice President of External Affairs, and Vice President of Academic Affairs. The ballot for the three executive positions was open for undergraduate students from 10 a.m. on April 14 to 4 p.m. on April 18.  

A.S. runoff elections occur when no candidate for a position receives at least 50% of the votes. Runoff elections are held between the two candidates who earn the most votes in the initial election.

All elections have been finalized, and all A.S. positions for the 2025-26 academic year have been filled. Candidates from the PILLARS slate swept the entire election, securing every seat. 

Jr-Urbieta reported a 6% — 2,793 students — voter turnout in the runoff election. 

Associated Student Body President

William Simpson (PILLARS) won the presidential election, receiving 59% of the votes, defeating Sarah Aranda (Independent), who received 35% of the total votes. An additional 6% of voters abstained.  

Vice President of External Affairs

Ricardo Miranda (PILLARS) won the election for Vice President of External Affairs, receiving 56% of the votes, defeating Sofia Earley (Independent), who received 35% of the total votes. An additional 9% of voters abstained.

Vice President of Academic Affairs

Nico Cruz (PILLARS) won the election for Vice President of Academic Affairs, receiving 49% of the votes, defeating Guadalupe Barrera (THRIVE), who received 45% of the total votes. An additional 6% of voters abstained.

See the results for the rest of the AS election here.

About the Contributor
Ana Paula Mendias-Navarrete
Ana Paula Mendias-Navarrete, Senior Staff Writer
Ana Paula is a 2nd-year Political Science major and Business minor. She is an avid iced matcha lover, mystery book collector, and proudly raising a Jellycat family.
