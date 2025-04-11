AS election results 2025

Associated Students presented the final results from the Spring 2025 election at Shores Diner tonight. All results are final, except for three runoff elections for A.S. President, Vice President of External Affairs, and Vice President of Academic Affairs.

The ballot for undergraduates included votes to fill 15 positions total. This included five positions on the A.S. Cabinet: President, Executive Vice President, Vice President of External Affairs, and Vice President of Academic Affairs. There were also 10 positions to fill on the A.S. Senate: five Campus-Wide Senators, two Off-Campus Senators, two Transfer Senators, one International Senator, and one Out-of-State Senator.

If no candidate receives over 50% of the vote in any of the races, the two candidates with the most votes will enter a runoff election, which will take place during Week 3.

Both graduate and undergraduate students also voted on the PRESS referendum — a quarterly student fee of $3.50 to fund the operations of The UCSD Guardian. Eighth College students also voted on the Eighth College Student Activity Fee Referendum, a quarterly student fee of $14 to fund its events.

The voting period was open from April 7 at 10 a.m. to April 11 at 4 p.m.

Results as of 7:30 p.m.

Vice President of External Affairs Eduardo Tapia Jr-Urbieta reported 20.92% voter turnout, with a total of 8,259 students casting a vote.

The Eighth College Student Activity Fee Referendum was passed.

The PRESS referendum passed with 73% of the vote in favor.

A.S. President: Runoff between William Simpson (37%) (PILLARS) and Sarah Aranda (16%) (Independent)

A.S. Executive Vice President: Mina Nguyen (PILLARS)

A.S. Vice President of External Affairs: Runoff between Ricardo Miranda (34%) (PILLARS) and Sofia Earley (20%) (Independent)

A.S. Vice President of Academic Affairs: Runoff between Nico Cruz (38%) (PILLARS) and Guadalupe Barrera (27%) (Thrive)

Campus-Wide Senators (5):

Kera Finnigan (PILLARS)

Fnu Moazzma (PILLARS)

Erin Ramos (PILLARS)

Tanya Pulla (PILLARS)

Mohammed Zaid (PILLARS)

Off-Campus Senator (2):

Lizbeth Diaz (PILLARS)

Francisco Becerra (PILLARS)

Transfer Senator: Tianna Ortiz (PILLARS)

International Senator: Arif Ruslan (PILLARS)

Out-of-State Senator: Wuyi Heryadi (PILLARS)

*Please see the A.S. website for individual college elections results. The Guardian will provide a link to the results when available.