‘Mayhem’: Gaga’s New Fame Monster

Lady Gaga is bringing forth the grand return of recession pop. Her latest single “Abracadabra” reached 224 million listens on Spotify only a month after its release in February. With the overwhelming love that this song received, I was excited to find out how the highly anticipated Gaga comeback would land.

Growing up during the peak of Lady Gaga’s fame, I watched my cousins throw parties every weekend with her hits like “Just Dance” and “Poker Face” at the center. In 2025, her music has shifted in point of view and storytelling from what I remember in the early 2000’s. Music is how artists decide to decorate history; during the economic downturn of 2008, people coped with their struggles with the upbeat recession pop hits. To bring back this genre 15 years later left me with some questions: Is this just her style? Or is Gaga trying to speak on where she is now in life, by calling back to a time and sound that people knew her best for?

Upon my first listen, “Mayhem” blew me out of the water. I was thrown back to the 2010s, with a refreshing take on production, perspective on Gaga’s growth, and, most notably, lyrics that show off her masterful storytelling at the root of her identity.

For any album I am eager to listen to, I usually do a “vibe check” of each song and skim through to see which tracks I like the most. On “Mayhem,” this routine led to complete obsession with almost every song. As a whole, the project carries motifs of lust, creative expression, and, in a handful of cases, loss — all of which describe Gaga’s journey with mental health and self-discovery throughout her career in the music industry. This new wave of personal growth that Gaga exudes through “Mayhem” honestly chronicles her mid-20s to the present as she nears 40 years old, rendering themes of personal struggle prevalent during the height of her fame. This album is written like a letter to her best friends, catching them up on how she got from one point to the next on the road to self-love and assurance over the past decade.

On “Disease,” the first track on the album, Gaga describes her inner struggles with self-love at the start of her career, comparing it to a relationship entirely based on lust and desire. The lyrics “Screaming for me baby / Poison on the inside / I could be your antidote tonight” present a repeating theme of desire for distinction among other artists. Similar to early tracks such as “Heavy Metal Lover” or “Government Hooker,” “Disease” describes her past chase for an identity as a new pop star, using human relationships to conceptualize her relationship with fame. It’s as if she’s on the hunt for something to make her stand out as an artist, or in other words, the “antidote” to her struggles. By paralleling the battle with her own mental health to a lustful relationship in “Disease” and “LoveDrug,” she successfully conveys the immense desire to make history as a musician with a unique identity.

I empathize with the pressure she must have felt as a young artist trying to deal with the sexism that is so prevalent in the world of fame. “Shadow of a Man” describes what it was like being a woman making her way in the music industry, arguing “Watch me, I swear / I’ll dance in the shadow of a man.” She calls attention to how most female pop stars are asked shallow questions about their bodies or dating lives, whereas more often than not, male musicians get asked about their musical process.

“Shadow of a Man” further explains how dealing with critics who thought her style and unique expression were off-putting for a woman affected her. By choosing to do things that were seen as out of the norm, like wearing a meat dress to the MTV Music Awards in 2010, she curated an identity for herself completely different from any other musician at the time. I have always read her mark on this music awards show as a powerful move that encourages me to express myself and dress however I want.

As the album progresses, audiences learn more about Gaga’s story as she grows further into adulthood. Early in her career, her music focused on themes of confidence in one’s true identity, sexuality, and self-expression, which made a huge impact on LGBTQ+ communities. After noting a shift from third to first-person point of view in “Mayhem,” it is evident that over the years, Gaga, not solely making music to inspire those listening, but is fully internalizing these values herself.

In “Mayhem,” she defines “Lady Gaga” as a music figure — who was she? Who is she now? Between Gaga’s 2011 album “Born This Way” and “Mayhem,” which are similar in sound and style, there is a drastic shift in point of view. Gaga’s songs off of “Born This Way” leaned into the third-person perspective, describing herself as “she” rather than “me” or “I.” “Zombieboy” is a perfect example of this shift in perspective and represents how Gaga has come into who she always wanted to be. Bringing disco-pop full force akin to one of my all-time favorites, “Disco Heaven,” I was physically incapable of not listening to this song at least once a day for a few weeks. As I listen to it, I sense the profound self-assurance echoing from her voice.

Singing from the outside, Gaga motivates herself to be more confident in the limelight, telling herself, “Throw your head back girly / Do it like those girls in movies.” In “Zombieboy,” the way Gaga writes about herself shifts to radiating the confidence she encouraged everyone else to have from the beginning. The lyrics are present and first person: “I can’t see straight but the feeling’s right / I could be your type from your zombie bite.” This new point of view comes across as Gaga now being able to be with these experiences and express herself without the concern of what others will think.

“Mayhem” then concludes with an elegant ballad, “Die with a Smile,” featuring Bruno Mars, another musician who rose to extreme popularity at the same time as her. Gaga and Mars’ balanced parts in this ethereal duet speaks to Gaga seeing herself being on an equal playing field as the men in her industry.

What I appreciate the most about this album is how it has allowed me to have time to reflect on the personal journey of one of my favorite musicians. What Lady Gaga went through prior to producing “Mayhem” and the style, lyrics, and timing of it all demonstrate the growth and confidence that has developed over the last 15 years for herself that is so pivotal to the written message in her music and what represents as a recession pop-star taking a step in bringing this genre back in 2025.

Rating: 4.5/5 stars