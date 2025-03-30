Men’s basketball head coach Eric Olen leaves for New Mexico, associate head coach Clint Allard takes reins

After 21 years in La Jolla, Eric Olen will not be returning to the Triton sideline next season.

The longtime Triton head coach has been named New Mexico’s next head coach, per Pete Thamel of ESPN, and announced by the Lobos shortly after. This comes only a week after UCSD’s Round of 64 loss to Michigan.

New Mexico is coming off a 27-8 season in which they won the Mountain West regular season. They defeated Marquette in the first round of March Madness, before losing to Michigan State in the Round of 32.

Olen joined the UCSD coaching staff right out of college in 2004 as an assistant coach. In 2013, he was named head coach. He led the Tritons to consistent success in Division II, steered their transition to Division I, and helped establish the program as a Big West title contender. This past season was Olen’s finest; the Tritons recorded 30 wins, won their first-ever Big West title, and achieved a March Madness berth in their first season of eligibility.

Olen had just signed a new contract a year ago and earned $485,000 this past season, including salary and bonuses. His contract buyout was $150,000, which is a very affordable price tag for many top programs. His new contract with the Lobos likely includes a substantially higher salary; former head coach Richard Pitino — who left the Lobos for Xavier last week — was earning $1.2 million a year at New Mexico.

Within hours of the move, UC San Diego announced that it was promoting associate head coach Clint Allard to the top job. The former Triton starter first joined as an assistant coach in 2008 and has served as associate head coach since 2014. He notably developed the Tritons’ unique defensive scheme, which frustrated offenses last season and played a critical role in the team’s success.

“I am truly honored and excited to step into the role of UC San Diego Men’s Basketball Head Coach,” Allard said in a statement from UC San Diego Athletics. “UC San Diego is a remarkable institution that I have been fortunate to be a part of for many years, and the opportunity to lead this program is a dream come true.”