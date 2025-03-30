The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian

Men’s basketball head coach Eric Olen leaves for New Mexico, associate head coach Clint Allard takes reins

Byline photo of Alan Zhang
Alan Zhang, Senior Staff Writer
Mar 30, 2025
Photo by Justin Lu/ UCSD Guardian

After 21 years in La Jolla, Eric Olen will not be returning to the Triton sideline next season.

The longtime Triton head coach has been named New Mexico’s next head coach, per Pete Thamel of ESPN, and announced by the Lobos shortly after. This comes only a week after UCSD’s Round of 64 loss to Michigan.

New Mexico is coming off a 27-8 season in which they won the Mountain West regular season. They defeated Marquette in the first round of March Madness, before losing to Michigan State in the Round of 32.

Olen joined the UCSD coaching staff right out of college in 2004 as an assistant coach. In 2013, he was named head coach. He led the Tritons to consistent success in Division II, steered their transition to Division I, and helped establish the program as a Big West title contender. This past season was Olen’s finest; the Tritons recorded 30 wins, won their first-ever Big West title, and achieved a March Madness berth in their first season of eligibility.

Olen had just signed a new contract a year ago and earned $485,000 this past season, including salary and bonuses. His contract buyout was $150,000, which is a very affordable price tag for many top programs. His new contract with the Lobos likely includes a substantially higher salary; former head coach Richard Pitino — who left the Lobos for Xavier last week — was earning $1.2 million a year at New Mexico.

Within hours of the move, UC San Diego announced that it was promoting associate head coach Clint Allard to the top job. The former Triton starter first joined as an assistant coach in 2008 and has served as associate head coach since 2014. He notably developed the Tritons’ unique defensive scheme, which frustrated offenses last season and played a critical role in the team’s success.

“I am truly honored and excited to step into the role of UC San Diego Men’s Basketball Head Coach,” Allard said in a statement from UC San Diego Athletics. “UC San Diego is a remarkable institution that I have been fortunate to be a part of for many years, and the opportunity to lead this program is a dream come true.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributors
Alan Zhang
Alan Zhang, Senior Staff Writer
Alan Zhang is one of the most sought after and well regarded sports journalists in the modern world. Previously working at UK soccer outlet FromTheSpot, he has since taken his talents to the UCSD Guardian, where millions (very rough estimation) read his articles examining UCSD basketball and various professional sports.
Justin Lu
Justin Lu, Photographer
When not watching video essays on design and geopolitics, can be found covering events or working on silly programming projects. Hit me up for music recs, to give music recs, or for macOS keyboard shortcuts!
More to Discover
More in Sports
DISREGUARDIAN: CORGIS!!! THEY’RE CUTE AND FLUFFY AND CAN RACE NOW: The tragedy at Honno-Ji
DISREGUARDIAN: CORGIS!!! THEY’RE CUTE AND FLUFFY AND CAN RACE NOW: The tragedy at Honno-Ji
DISREGUARDIAN: Analyzing the legacy of the groundbreaking corgi racing article: A visit to a temple kind of close to Honno-ji
DISREGUARDIAN: Analyzing the legacy of the groundbreaking corgi racing article: A visit to a temple kind of close to Honno-ji
DISREGUARDIAN: Referees put up historic numbers in win over men’s basketball
DISREGUARDIAN: Referees put up historic numbers in win over men’s basketball
DISREGUARDIAN: Should the Tennessee Titans draft Christian “The Rizzler” Joseph with the No. 1 overall pick?
DISREGUARDIAN: Should the Tennessee Titans draft Christian “The Rizzler” Joseph with the No. 1 overall pick?
Men’s basketball’s fairytale season ends in heartbreaking loss to Michigan
Men’s basketball’s fairytale season ends in heartbreaking loss to Michigan
Women's basketball loses in first March Madness appearance, ending remarkable season
Women's basketball loses in first March Madness appearance, ending remarkable season