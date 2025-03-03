More Americans should vote in primary elections to strengthen democracy

While most Americans understand the importance of voting in elections, far fewer recognize the critical role primaries play in shaping our political landscape. When there is low participation in primaries, a smaller, more ideologically driven group determines the candidates, leaving the broader electorate with limited choices in November. If more Americans participated in these early contests, primary elections could serve as a tool for real political change, making candidates more representative of the people they are supposed to serve.

Less than a third of Americans trust their elected officials, most of whom are incumbents who routinely win reelections by wide margins and maintain a firm grip on our political system. Factors like hyper-partisanship and gerrymandered districts certainly contribute to this trend, but low primary turnout is one of the most overlooked causes.

Examining House and Senate races reveals that these races are uncompetitive in the general election, so the primaries in these elections actually determine who will be in Congress. Yet, in most cases, voter turnout for primaries remains strikingly low. In California, only 28% of eligible voters voted in the 2022 primaries. Had a broader cross section of Americans voted in these early contests, the candidates would have been forced to appeal to the diverse opinions and ideology of our electorate rather than catering to the narrowest segment of party loyalists.

When voters do grasp the power of primaries, we see amazing results. In 2018, for example, the defeat of 10-term Congressman Joe Crowley to the young Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent shock waves throughout the country. Crowely was the fourth-ranking official in the House Democratic Caucus and a member of the exclusive Ways and Means Committee. He was known as a moderate, establishment politician with a political philosophy similar to Nancy Pelosi. Following this upset victory, Ocasio-Cortez quickly rose to social media stardom, accumulating millions of followers as she championed her progressive platforms that resonated with many of the youth.

Ocasio-Cortez’s ascendance to Congress hinged on her success in the Democratic primary. Without her primary victory, she would not have had the opportunity to advocate for her strong progressive principles, deviating sharply from her predecessor and more accurately reflecting their constituency. Her primary victory sent a clear message: A significant chunk of the Democratic base was willing to challenge the establishment and embrace a more progressive agenda. This shift forced the Democratic Party to acknowledge and incorporate the priorities of a younger, more progressive base, demonstrating how primaries can reshape party direction and reinvigorate political debate. Her victory also inspired more progressive candidates, like Summer Lee and Jamal Bowman, to throw their hat in the ring and run for Congress.

In governor and presidential races, primaries can be even more pivotal. In 2016, Republican voters sought to address many of their grievances with the establishment in the Grand Old Party by nominating Donald Trump. Trump was willing to take unorthodox stances, such as being more vocally hawkish on immigration than other Republican candidates, while floating populist rhetoric like being opposed to the Iraq War. His political viewpoints resonated more among the Republican voter base than that of other establishment Republicans running against him. His populist campaign is what made him a successful candidate, and his rise to the presidency is owed to the Republican voters who participated in the primaries.

In the 2024 election cycle, Democrats were not given an opportunity to engage in this kind of open primary process. Instead, former Vice President Kamala Harris was installed to the top of the ticket, bypassing the competitive process that could have tested her appeal. This lack of a primary undermined the opportunity to challenge the status quo, contributing to her eventual defeat in the general election. In 2028, the Democratic Party and its voters will have the opportunity to fix their shortcomings by nominating a candidate who appeals to a wider portion of the electorate. There will be a plethora of candidates with a variety of values and perspectives. Most of these intraparty variances will be resolved through the primary process, where voters have the power to shape the party’s direction. Ultimately, it will be up to those voters to decide what kind of candidate best represents their vision for the future.

Ultimately, primary elections are more than just preliminary contests. They are the crucibles in which the future of our political landscape is forged. When voter engagement is robust, as seen in groundbreaking challenges to entrenched incumbents or in the emergence of candidates who defy establishment norms, these contests force political parties to reflect a broader spectrum of views. By actively participating in primaries, we challenge the narrow, ideologically driven segments that too often dictate our choices and pave the way for leaders who truly resonate with the diverse electorate. In doing so, we not only strengthen accountability and counter hyper-partisanship, but we also ensure that November’s ballot and our government better mirrors the values and aspirations of all Americans.