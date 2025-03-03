A&E’s weekly song pick: Oklou’s “take me by the hand” feat. Bladee

On one average morning during my bus ride to class, I unassumingly decided to check out Oklou’s newly released album “choke enough” — little did I know that it would become my Winter Quarter soundtrack. From the moment I heard the opening song, I have had the project on repeat, especially “take me by the hand,” a collaboration with Bladee. The first few notes ring whimsically in my ears as Oklou’s soft vocals come in, paired with a twinkly synth that scratches an itch in my brain.

French singer and DJ Oklou is known for her experimental and ambient sound, mixing dreamy beats into unique pop renditions. While Oklou’s upbeat music is a switch from my typical acoustic, wintery playlists, her mysterious sound is addictive, and I can’t recommend her work enough. If you catch me around campus tapping my fingers or bobbing my head, this is probably what I’m bumping.

Listen to the rest of this week’s playlist here!