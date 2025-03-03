The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian
The Student News Site of University of California - San Diego

The UCSD Guardian

A&E’s weekly song pick: Oklou’s “take me by the hand” feat. Bladee

The UCSD Guardian’s A&E team viciously scours the corners of the internet in search of ground-breaking and revolutionary music in order to provide Tritons with the best of the best. Not really, but here’s music we think is fun.
Byline photo of Arshia Singh
Arshia Singh, Senior Staff Writer
Mar 3, 2025
Image courtesy of Bandcamp

On one average morning during my bus ride to class, I unassumingly decided to check out Oklou’s newly released album “choke enough” — little did I know that it would become my Winter Quarter soundtrack. From the moment I heard the opening song, I have had the project on repeat, especially “take me by the hand,” a collaboration with Bladee. The first few notes ring whimsically in my ears as Oklou’s soft vocals come in, paired with a twinkly synth that scratches an itch in my brain. 

 

French singer and DJ Oklou is known for her experimental and ambient sound, mixing dreamy beats into unique pop renditions. While Oklou’s upbeat music is a switch from my typical acoustic, wintery playlists, her mysterious sound is addictive, and I can’t recommend her work enough. If you catch me around campus tapping my fingers or bobbing my head, this is probably what I’m bumping.

 

Listen to the rest of this week’s playlist here!

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
About the Contributor
Arshia Singh
Arshia Singh, Staff Writer
lover of all things movies and music, warm-scented candles, philosophy, sour candy, and silver jewelry. usually has a book in one hand and a yerba in the other.
More to Discover
More in Song of the Week
Image courtesy of Spotify
A&E’s weekly song pick: Lorde's "Perfect Places"
Image courtesy of DIY Magazine
A&E Song Pick: Lady Gaga's “Abracadabra”
Image courtesy of Soundcloud
A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: Charli xcx’s “Talk Talk featuring troye sivan”
Image courtesy of People Magazine
A&E's Weekly Song Pick: Alison Krauss & Union Station's "Restless"
Image courtesy of Spotify
A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: Thornhill’s “Lily and the Moon”
Image courtesy of Australian Women's Weekly
A&E’s Weekly Song Pick: ABBA’s “Andante, Andante.”