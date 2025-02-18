San Diego Restaurant Week: Dockside 1953

Note: Dockside 1953 asked The UCSD Guardian to review the restaurant’s choice of dishes, some of which were not listed on its San Diego Restaurant Week prix fixe menu. The bigeye tuna tostada, pan-seared petrale sole, and butterscotch pudding were the only dishes listed on its prix fixe. A prix fixe menu, derived from the French term for “fixed price,” is a multi-course meal with pre-selected dishes. To view Dockside’s prix fixe menu, click here.

All alcoholic drinks were served to and consumed by those 21 and over.

Atop a peninsula in Mission Bay, just steps away from the San Diego sand and waves, sits Dockside 1953, Bahia Resort’s nautical-inspired restaurant. Vacationers and staycationers alike can enjoy postcard-worthy views of the bay’s marina as they cozy up by the fire pits or lounge under the covered trellis. Boasting an extensive menu, with everything from high-end seafood to locally crafted spirits, Dockside 1953 is most certainly something to write home about.

The meal started with drinks and a bread service. The herby boule artisan bread was a golden sourdough loaf sprinkled with sesame, garlic, and poppy seeds. The crust was crispy but the interior soft and light, perfect for soaking up the seaweed and maitre de butter coupled with the loaf.

As for the drinks, the smoked old-fashioned is a modern spin on an age-old cocktail, which featured aged Basil Hayden’s Bourbon, gomme syrup, Angostura bitters, and an aromatic smoke that added a layer of complexity. It had quite the presentation: our server removed the smoke lid and wisps of gas erupted from the drink.

We were also treated to a Bahia Mai Tai with Cutwater Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum, Cointreau orange liqueur, sweet Creme de Fruits de la Passion, lime, nutty orgeat syrup, and a pomegranate-pineapple foam. The Mai Tai was sweet with a lovely tropical and floral flavor profile.

Next came the appetizers: a bigeye tuna tostada, mussels, and a seafood tower with snow crab legs and coconut snapper ceviche.

The tuna tostada was the star of the show — we were reminiscing over its spice profile and complex flavors long after the course was over. The delicately stacked tower’s base was a mini crispy tostada, fiery sriracha aioli, and seared ahi tuna. The dish was then topped with freshly-diced cucumber and shallots, luxurious blood orange-colored pearls of smoked trout caviar, creamy whipped avocado, and salty seaweed. Finished off with a sprig of microgreens, all the elements made for one of the most perfect and satisfying bites we had ever tasted. The cut of fish was soft with a buttery texture that melted into the spicy and creamy aioli.

The mussels laid inside jet black shells with a sweet apple mignonette and horseradish cocktail sauce. The toppings complemented the briny oceanic taste of the mussels, adding hints of sweetness and tanginess, but they were outdone by the delectable tuna tostada.

Next was Dockside’s beautiful rendition of a seafood tower, consisting of three snow crab legs and a coconut snapper ceviche served on top of a mountain of ice pellets. The legs had already been cracked, revealing fleshy chunks of sweet crab meat. Unfortunately, it had a strange aftertaste that may be attributed to freezer burn. The ceviche was presented inside a freshly cut coconut: nuggets of meaty snapper and a medley of vegetables, from scarlet-colored chilis to clusters of micro cilantro, the ingredients all swam together in a pool of refreshing coconut juice. Beams of fried plantain chips added a beautiful crunch to the soft ceviche, and we used them to scoop up mouthfuls of this exquisite dish.

Then, the entree. It consisted of a 12-ounce strip loin alongside a sampling of the pan-seared petrale sole. The hefty portion of steak was cooked to a perfect medium and lathered with a luscious red wine demi-glace. A stack of grilled broccoli rabe and a wedge of charred shallots accompanied the juicy and tender steak.

The petrale sole was delicately rolled with nutty yet salty layers and a herby breaded exterior, covered in a caper butter sauce, and garnished with a sprig of pea plant greens. The fish was lovely and a light complement to the heavier richness of the steak.

Our wonderful server insisted on pairing some wines with our entrees. For the fish, she selected a wonderful Aviary Chardonnay, a fruity and sweet white wine sourced from Sonoma County that played well with the petrale sole’s delicate flavors. For the steak, she suggested a Conundrum Red Blend from Napa Valley. The semi-sweet red was earthy with subtle hints of dried fruit, a nice companion to the more savory flavors of the steak.

The meal came to a bittersweet finish with the dessert — “bitter” for our reluctance to end this glorious meal and “sweet” for the exceptional dessert. We were treated to a trifecta of sugary goodies including butterscotch pudding, passion fruit tart, and mango sorbet.

The velvety butterscotch pudding was warm and comforting with powdered sugar dusted all over and a buttery shortbread cookie placed on top. The deep caramel flavor was addictive to say the least.

The passion fruit tart was a vision in white with a vibrant bouquet of fluffy meringue petals and flower-esque berries. The graham cracker crust was sweet and nutty, while the passion fruit interior was tart with floral and citrus notes. It was wonderfully thick and creamy, a perfect compliment to the feather-light meringue, which sat in beautiful peaks atop the dessert. Raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries complemented the tart by adding the type of sweetness only found in freshly-picked fruit.

Speaking of a freshly-picked sweetness, the chef’s choice dessert was a wonderfully tangy, creamy, and smooth mango sorbet, made with only fresh mango, sugar, and water. It was a refreshing and light finish to a very hearty and satisfying meal. The simplicity and quality of the ingredients shone in this dessert, making it one of our favorites dishes of the night.

Dockside 1953 combines high-end cuisine and coastal luxury for a memorable beachside outing, perfect for everything from date nights to family dinners. The unique flavor twists on classic seafood dishes were successfully executed with fresh and high-quality ingredients.